In Libya, there were clashes between Libyan armed factions on the western outskirts of Tripoli in Wasrshafala as GNU allied forces further consolidated their power over the capital, Dryad Global noted in its latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA).

“Witness reports indicate that mortars were fired over the course of the fighting on 2-3 of September,” the MSTA stated.

“This follows deadly clashes the previous week. Clashes are militia-based, short and targeted and primarily centralized to the outskirts of the city. There are no indications that there is an immediate threat to port infrastructure,” the MSTA added.

“General Haftar claimed that he will not provide support to Bashagha to seize the capital, limiting Bashagha’s capabilities to launch an assault,” the MSTA continued.

In its previous MSTA, Dryad highlighted that deadly clashes had broken out in Libya between militias loyal to parliament elected Prime Minister Bashagha and UN-backed Prime Minister Dbeibah.

In a report sent to Rigzone on September 4, Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research noted that Libyan production has been volatile in the year to date.

“The delay to presidential elections, scheduled for December 2021, has led to the re-emergence of two rival governments and an increase in political unrest and factional fighting,” Fitch Solutions analysts stated in the report.

“In keeping with historical norms, oil production and export infrastructure has been targeted for leverage in the conflict, with output reaching a monthly low of 632,000 barrels per day in July,” the analysts added.

“Production has since recovered and the country is now producing at its peak capacity of around 1.2 million barrels per day. We do not expect any meaningful political progress to made in the near term, with the two sides stuck in a stalemate. With output currently at its peak, this poses considerable downside risk to future production, with renewed outages likely to occur,” the analysts went on to note.

In the report, the analysts also highlighted that “these outages tend to be brief and the market has become largely desensitized to them, blunting the impact on prices”.

