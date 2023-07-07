Claims of Oil and Gas Underinvestment Are Overblown

Persistent claims of chronic underinvestment in the global oil and gas industry are overblown, according to Rystad Energy.

In a statement sent to Rigzone this week, Rystad said investments in the upstream sector have tumbled since spending peaked at $887 billion in 2014, “with about $580 billion expected to be invested this year”.

“As a result, many market participants predict that this trend will continue and lead to chronic underinvestment and an oil supply shortage in the coming years,” Rystad noted in the statement.

“However, our modeling and analysis tell a different story. Lower unit prices, efficiency gains, productivity gains, and evolving portfolio strategies have significantly increased the upstream industry’s efficiency,” the company added.

“In other words - the industry can do the same as before, but at a much lower cost. Although investments have shrunk, activity and production remain healthy and on par with the levels seen from 2010 to 2014,” Rystad continued.

In the statement, Espen Erlingsen, the Head of Upstream Research at Rystad Energy, said, “contrary to popular opinion, the world is investing appropriate amounts of money in fossil fuel production to satisfy demand”.

“Cost savings mean operators can produce the same amount of oil at a lower cost, and we don’t foresee an oil supply crisis due to underinvestment on the immediate horizon,” Erlingsen added.

According to a chart included in the statement, which stretched from 2010 to 2025, global upstream investments are projected to stay at around $580 billion both next year and the year after. The lowest global upstream investment year came in 2020, at just under $400 billion, the chart showed. Global upstream investments came in at around $600 billion back in 2010, over $800 billion in 2012, around $500 billion in 2016, and under $600 billion in 2018, the chart outlined.

“Global upstream investments peaked at almost $900 billion in 2014 before falling to around $500 billion two years later after the oil-price collapse in 2015,” Rystad noted in the statement.

“There was another drop in 2020 as investments slumped to $400 billion due to the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent oil price crash. Spending recovered last year to around $500 billion as oil and gas activity bounced back,” the company added.

“Despite this rebound, 2022 investments reached only 60 percent of 2014 levels, so it could be easy to assume that upstream activity has declined 40 percent since 2014,” the company continued.

Rystad went on to note, however, that this conclusion is “hasty and fails to consider falling unit prices and efficiency gains”.

“New resources will exceed total production annually until at least 2025, demonstrating the positive trajectory of the global oil industry and supporting our conclusion that an underinvestment-triggered supply shortage is unlikely in the short term,” Rystad said in the statement.

On May 30, during the 139th meeting of OPEC’s Economic Commission Board (ECB), OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said “underinvestment has resulted in shrinking spare capacity, production constraints, and reduced refinery output at a time when demand for crude and oil products continues to rise”, OPEC highlighted in a statement posted on its website.

“All industry policymakers and stakeholders need to work together to ensure a long-term investment-friendly climate, with sufficient finance available. One that works for producers and consumers, and developed and developing countries,” Al Ghais added, according to the statement.

OPEC describes the ECB as its economic and technical think-tank. The organization meets twice a year in advance of the biannual ordinary meetings of the OPEC conference and the board regularly reviews market conditions and developments in the world economy, OPEC highlights on its site.

In a statement posted on OPEC’s site in October 2022, which accompanied the launch of OPEC’s 2022 world oil outlook and included highlights from the report, OPEC stated that the global oil sector will need cumulative investment of $12.1 trillion in the upstream, midstream, and downstream through to 2045, “equating to over $500 billion each year”.

“Recent annual investment levels have been significantly below this, due to industry downturns, the pandemic, and the increasing focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues,” OPEC said in the statement.

