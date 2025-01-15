Civitas Resources Weighs Sale of DJ Basin Assets

Shares in Civitas were up about 0.9 percent at 9.43am in New York.

Civitas Resources Inc. is exploring a sale of part or all of its assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which could be valued at more than $4 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The shale oil producer is working with a financial adviser to gauge buyer interest in the assets, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Civitas would be open to divesting fully from the basin in Colorado if it receives a sufficiently attractive offer, the people said. The DJ Basin assets produce roughly 160,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Shares in Civitas were up about 0.9% at 9:43 a.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of $5.2 billion.

Deliberations are ongoing and Civitas could decide not to proceed with a transaction, the people said. A representative for Denver-based Civitas declined to comment.

A sale of some or all of its assets in DJ Basin would free up cash that Civitas could use for acquisitions and to help pare its debt, which, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, stands at about $4.8 billion. Chevron Corp. and Occidental Petroleum Corp. are among the producers in the DJ Basin, which is harder to operate than most other US basins because of Colorado’s regulatory requirements.

Civitas also controls a sizable business in the Permian Basin, the most productive and profitable oil basin in the US. That’s thanks in large part to its $4.7 billion acquisition of assets from companies controlled by NGP Energy Capital Management in 2022.

Midsize shale producers have stepped up efforts to reshape their portfolios as they fight for survival in a fast consolidating industry. Ovintiv Inc. signed a pair of deals in November to exit the Uinta Basin and bolster its activities in Canada. Also that month, Coterra Energy Inc. bulked-up in the Permian by agreeing to acquire two companies for about $4 billion.