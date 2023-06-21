Civitas Enters Permian with $4.7B Deals

Civitas Resources has announced that it will enter the Permian Basin through 'transformative transactions'.

Civitas Resources (NYSE: CIVI) has announced that it will enter the Permian Basin through “transformative transactions”.

In a statement posted on its website, the business revealed that it has signed two “definitive” agreements to acquire oil producing assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of west Texas and New Mexico. The agreements were signed with affiliates of Hibernia Energy III LLC and Tap Rock Resources LLC for a total consideration of approximately $4.7 billion, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, Civitas noted.

The company said in the statement that the transactions will “fundamentally transform” Civitas into a “stronger, more balanced, and sustainable enterprise with a deep inventory of high-return drilling opportunities in the heart of the Permian and DJ basins”. Both deals are subject to customary terms and conditions and are expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, with effective dates of July 1, 2023, Civitas pointed out.

Under the deal, Civitas has agreed to purchase a portion of Tap Rock’s Delaware Basin assets for $2.45 billion, which includes $1.5 billion in cash and approximately 13.5 million shares of Civitas common stock valued at approximately $950 million, subject to customary anti-dilution and purchase price adjustments, the company outlined. The assets include approximately 30,000 net acres, primarily located in Eddy and Lea counties, New Mexico, Civitas highlighted, adding that first quarter 2023 average production was approximately 59,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Civitas has also agreed to purchase Hibernia’s Midland Basin assets for $2.25 billion in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, it pointed out. The assets include approximately 38,000 net acres in Upton and Reagan counties, Texas, and first quarter 2023 average production was approximately 41,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, it revealed.

Civitas said in the statement that it plans to fund the two transactions through the incurrence of approximately $2.7 billion of unsecured senior debt, approximately 13.5 million shares of Civitas common stock valued at $950 million, approximately $600 million in borrowings under the company’s undrawn credit facility, and approximately $400 million of cash-on-hand. Bank of America and JP Morgan are also providing Civitas with $3.5 billion of committed financing for the transaction, Civitas noted.

Transaction Highlights

The combined deals will add around 68,000 net acres in the Midland and Delaware basins and will add combined proved reserves of approximately 335 million barrels of oil equivalent, as of year-end 2022, according to Civitas. They will also increase Civitas’ existing production by 60 percent, the business said.

The acquisitions will add about 800 gross locations with approximately two-thirds having an estimated IRR of more than 40 percent at $70 per barrel WTI and $3.50/MMBtu Henry Hub NYMEX pricing, Civitas stated, adding that the acquisitions are attractively priced at 3.0x 2024 estimated Adjusted EBITDAX.

Civitas noted that the transactions are expected to deliver an estimated 35 percent uplift to 2024 free cash flow per share. The business added that it expects to generate approximately $1.1 billion of pro forma free cash flow in 2024 at $70 per barrel WTI and $3.50/MMBtu Henry Hub NYMEX pricing.

Post close, Civitas said in the statement that it will have a more balanced asset portfolio with basin and commodity diversity. The transactions will provide flexibility in future capital allocation and optimize returns, according to Civitas.

“These accretive and transformative transactions will immediately create a stronger, more balanced, and sustainable Civitas,” Chris Doyle, Civitas President and CEO, said in a company statement.

“By acquiring attractively priced, scaled assets in the heart of the Permian Basin, we advance our strategic pillars through increased free cash flow and enhanced shareholder returns,” he added.

“We will soon have nearly a decade of price-resilient, high-return drilling inventory. Our strong capital structure allowed us to capture these transformational assets, and, importantly, behind the strength of the pro forma business, we have a clear path to reduce leverage and maintain long-term balance sheet strength,” he continued.

Ambitious Expansion

Relative to its market cap, which sits at a bit over $5 billion, Civitas is undertaking one of the more ambitious deal-driven expansions in the recent market, Enverus Intelligence Research Director Andrew Dittmar told Rigzone.

“The transaction prices similar to Civitas’ own financial metrics at 3x EBITDA and the remaining inventory on the assets means they have a similar life to Civitas’ existing portfolio,” Dittmar said.

“This looks mostly like a play for additional scale for Civitas and expands the company’s operations beyond the DJ Basin into both sub-basins of the Permian,” he added.

“While Civitas’ remaining DJ drilling locations are economic at current prices, future expansion opportunities in the play look limited with few remaining private companies to roll up. That was likely a key factor in why Civitas peer PDC Energy decided to sell the Chevron and why Civitas is jumping into the Permian Basin,” he continued.

While the Permian is a prime target for consolidation, assets there don’t come cheap, Dittmar noted.

“Civitas appears to have paid around $7,000 per acre for the Delaware assets of Tap Rock and nearly $17,000 per acre for the Midland assets operated by Hibernia,” he said.

“That compares to prior deals in its home base in the DJ Basin that have priced at production value alone, a trend also seen in plays like the Eagle Ford. Pricing looks like other recent Permian transactions that have also broadly priced in that range for acreage and around the 3x EBITDA that Civitas is paying,” he added.

“However, some of those assets were a bit less developed than Tap Rock and Hibernia, and Civitas may have had to pay a bit of a premium relative to remaining inventory to secure two of the few remaining large-scale opportunities left in the play. Increasing pricing for core inventory has been a key theme of 2023’s M&A market, and with two more chips off the table that trend doesn’t look likely to reverse any time soon,” he continued.

Dittmar told Rigzone that, with these sales, private equity exits in the Permian have comfortably topped $10 billion in 2023 “as sponsors stampede for the exits amid strong demand for their inventory from public buyers”.

“EnCap has led the charge with monetizations of over $8 billion in investments in the play, and now peer NGP is getting into the act as well,” he said.

“With a few exceptions, private equity firms are more likely to be looking outside the Permian Basin for new investment opportunities as they have been priced out of acquiring assets there,” he added.

“For the public companies active in the basin, the next wave of M&A could come from corporate consolidation as remaining private acquisition opportunities are scarce,” Dittmar went on to note.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com