Civil Unrest Shuts Down Peru Oil Field

PetroTal Corp. has announced that it has shut down the Bretana oil field in Peru due to “civil unrest outside the oil field camp”.

The company said the unrest was conducted by the same group that recently took over Petroperu’s Pump Station No.5 at Saramiriza. PetroTal revealed that it had requested enhanced security at the Bretana field from Peru’s national police as a result of the attack at Pump Station No. 5 and that the police had dispatched about 40 officers.

According to PetroTal, in the late hours of August 8 and into the early hours of August 9, an armed group of protesters confronted the national police force. The company noted that about a dozen injuries amongst the police and protesters were reported and that three injured protestors later died from their injuries.

“For safety reasons, all non-essential personnel have been evacuated from the oil field pursuant to the normal rotation schedule, with a key group remaining on hand to commence production when it’s appropriate, at which time the remaining crew will be brought back into the field under the appropriate Covid-19 protocol,” PetroTal said in a company statement.

“It is important to highlight that the protests were against the Government of Peru, as PetroTal is known as a Peruvian led and operated oil company whose mission and vision is in tune with the local communities struggle to be empowered to manage their fair share of the government’s oil contracts take,” the company added.

“PetroTal has consistently promoted that government and community revenue sharing should happen under full transparency,” the company continued.

PetroTal is a publicly traded oil and gas development and production company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, which is focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. Bretana is described as a large, undeveloped oil field on the company’s website, which shows that first production at the asset was achieved in 2018.

