Citgo Sets Timeline to Restart Louisiana Refinery

CITGO Petroleum Corp. on Wednesday issued on update on its progress restoring operations at its Lake Charles, La., refinery, which sustained damage from Hurricane Laura nearly four weeks ago.

In a written statement CITGO noted that it continues to make critical repairs at the facility as power companies gradually restore electricity service to the area. The company pointed out that two of the refinery’s three substations have regained power. Repairs to damaged refinery equipment are “progressing well,” the firm added.

“We are on track for a phased restart of operations with all units back in service by mid to late October,” CITGO stated.

CITGO also noted that all of its employees are accounted for after the Category 4 hurricane. It added, however, that many have had to contend with damage to their property and homes.

“In the immediate aftermath we helped more than 300 employees with tarps for their homes and fuel for their tanks,” the refiner stated. “We are also providing loans and grants for the affected employees and establishing a special fund to receive additional contributions from employees who wish to help their fellow employees rebuild.”

The company added that it has provided charitable donations to first responders, law enforcement, the National Guard and various volunteer organizations as Southwest Louisiana works to recover from the catastrophic storm.

“In addition to helping the community, we are working hard to restore operations as soon as possible in a way that is safe for our people, the community and the environment,” CITGO stated.

CITGO’s Lake Charles refinery – the largest of its three refineries – boasts a crude oil refining capacity of 425,000 barrels per day and employs more than 1,000 regular full-time employees, according to the company’s website. Other CITGO refineries are located in Lemont, Ill., and Corpus Christi, Texas.

