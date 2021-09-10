Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker

Chuck Norris has been single handedly handling the world's biggest challenges, like capturing carbon and converting the rays of the sun into electricity, but he's now passed the torch to Aker.

That’s according to the group’s new tongue-in-cheek campaign, which, on top of highlighting the company’s green credentials, is said to be an appeal for collaboration across industry, society and politics to work together to navigate the energy transition and ensure that Norway is at the forefront of its industrialization.

The campaign video featuring Chuck Norris has already racked up more than 43,000 views on the company’s YouTube page, which is far more than any other Aker video posted on the platform.

“The world’s toughest job awaits,” Aker states on its website. “But the energy transition and building industries for a more sustainable future is not a job for Hollywood action heroes,” it adds. “With a 180 year industrial track record and a shared drive to solve complex issues, Aker stands ready,” the company notes.

“At Aker, we know that real heroes don’t come from Hollywood, but from our Norwegian shipyards, offshore oil and gas installations, from wind farm operations, and behind computer screens using software and industrial data to drive innovation. Together, we stand ready for the world’s toughest job. We’ll take it from here, Chuck,” Aker goes on to say.

In the statement posted on its website, Aker highlights that its commitment extends from oil and gas to renewable energy and clean technologies, marine biotechnology and industrial software. The company states that, as a group, it has access to world-class industrial capabilities, working together to ensure that oil and gas is produced with the lowest emissions possible while it simultaneously invests in clean energy solutions to reduce emissions, build new industries and create green jobs for the future.

Founded in 1841, Aker, and companies in which Aker is the largest investor, had a total turnover of more than $8.6 billion (NOK 75 billion) in 2020, and a workforce of approximately 28,000, including temporary hires. About 17,000 of the workforce is located in Norway, according to the company’s website.

To see Aker’s latest campaign video featuring Chuck Norris, click here. To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com