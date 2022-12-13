Chinese Shipyard Gets Order For Two Jack-Up Platforms
China Merchants Jingling Weihai, part of the shipbuilding arm of China Merchants Group, has started constructing the first of two jack-ups for Huake Wuzhou Offshore Engineering.
The two companies signed two construction contracts on December 8, 2022. On the same day, the Chinese shipyard held a ceremony for the W6018 project, marking the start of construction for Huake Wuzhou’s first jack-up platform.
The signing ceremony for the new deals was attended by the chairman of Huake Wuzhou Huang Xuefei, consultant Wang Zhaogang, deputy general manager of Weihai Jinling Zhou Zhengbing, and chief engineer Ou Shubo.
The shipyard will build a multi-functional service platform, with a leg length of 107 meters, a total hull length of 92 meters, a width of 40 meters, and a molded depth of 6.1 meters. It will have the capacity to accommodate 150 people and operate in a water depth of 65 meters. Equipped with a DP2 dynamic positioning system, this jack-up unit will be mainly used for service operations between oil and gas fields in Saudi waters after delivery.
These two new orders bring the total number of orders for such platforms from Huake Wuzhou to four. The previous two were ordered back in May 2022, with the difference being the dimensions of the jack-ups.
The previously ordered jack-up units are expected to come with a leg length of 97 meters, a total platform length of about 96.8 meters, a hull length of about 74.4 meters, a width of 40 meters, and a molded depth of 6.1 meters. These offshore platforms will have the capacity to accommodate 250 people and operate in a water depth between 4 and 65 meters.
At the time of the May order, the Chinese shipyard stated that this was the first offshore construction project of Weihai Jinling’s non-shipbuilding sector.
