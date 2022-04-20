Chinese Oil Demand Takes Lockdown Hit

Chinese oil demand has taken a hit due to Covid-19 lockdowns, despite some recent easing.

That’s according to Rystad Energy’s Senior Vice President of Analysis, Claudio Galimberti, who made the statement in an extraordinary market note sent to Rigzone late Tuesday.

“Beijing has continued its commitment to its zero-Covid-19 policy in the face of highly contagious variants, such as Omicron, enforcing sweeping lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus,” Galimberti said in the note.

“However, this zero-tolerance policy will be put to the ultimate test if more contagious variants rear their head. The Chinese economy will struggle to withstand extreme lockdowns of a similar scale to those enforced in 2020,” he added in the note.

“The public is already showing signs of strains in provinces such as Shanghai where such measures have been in place. Current mobility restrictions are already putting severe bottlenecks on the supply chains of multiple industries,” Galimberti continued.

The Rystad vice president warned that if these constraints are not removed soon, they will end up negatively affecting China’s economic activities and increase the likelihood of further reductions in GDP growth forecasts in the coming months.

Road Traffic Activity

The Shanghai lockdowns have had a significant impact on the province’s real-time road transport, with the index dropping to 70 percent vs. 2019 levels in the month of March, and yet to rebound, Galimberti noted.

“The Hong-Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), a crucial business center in China, has shown a significant uptick in traffic recently as Covid-19-related restrictions have been lifted, boosting demand,” he said.

“Importantly, in the capital city, Beijing, the real-time road transport index is currently at 110 percent of 2019 levels, highlighting a normal trend,” he added.

Galimberti highlighted that road traffic nationwide remains strong despite the highly advertised lockdown in Shanghai.



Domestic Aviation

China’s domestic aviation industry is said to be “in dire straits”, with passenger numbers “dropping near the lowest levels experienced at the start of the pandemic”.

“Domestic aviation dropped precipitously from the 2022 high of 104 percent of normal levels reached on 18 February to the current level of just 22 percent,” Galimberti said.

“These low levels are unlikely to persist though and demand will rebound when restrictions are removed. Since the start of the pandemic, China’s domestic aviation has exhibited sudden drops and equally fast rebounds, for instance in February 2021, August 2021, and November 2021, which correspond to periods when strict mobility restrictions were suddenly established and then swiftly lifted,” he added.

International Aviation

According to Galimberti, China’s international aviation has almost flat-lined at around 30 percent of the pre-pandemic levels since the onset of Covid-19, “as visits to and from the country have been discouraged via a system of draconian quarantine entry measures, which were observed even during the Olympic Games in Beijing”.

“We do not expect international aviation to rebound any time soon in China, surely not before the end of 2022, due to the zero-Covid-19 policy instituted by China’s national and regional authorities,” Galimberti said.

Demand Forecast

Despite lockdowns and restrictions, Galimberti highlighted that Rystad Energy expects positive oil demand growth in Chinese road transportation for the rest of 2022 and 2023, and a significant bounce-back in aviation demand in the second half of this year, “on the premise that China’s economy will be able to weather the current storm”.

Covid Numbers

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), China’s weekly Covid-19 cases hit a peak in the week commencing February 28. They then dropped for five weeks straight before rising again in the week commencing April 11, WHO data shows.

Weekly Covid-19 deaths in China peaked in the week commencing March 7, then dropped for five consecutive weeks, according to WHO data.

As of April 19, 5.40pm CEST, there have been 979,966 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in China, with 14,661 deaths, WHO figures show. As of April 8, a total of 3.2 billion vaccine doses are said to have been administered in the country.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com