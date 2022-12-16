Chinese Oil Demand Faces Bumpy Road to Recovery
Oil demand in China is expected to pick up as the world’s largest crude importer pivots away from its strict Covid Zero policy, although analysts caution that it may take time for gains to kick in.
Energy Aspects Ltd. boosted its first-quarter outlook by 260,000 barrels a day, according to a Dec. 12 note from analysts including Jianan Sun. The revision centers on gasoline and jet fuel as mobility increases, with the latter expected to rise to about 750,000 barrels a day from a low base of 450,000 barrels.
Increased energy consumption in Asia’s biggest economy following the abrupt shift in policy may help to support futures prices that are on course for a back-to-back quarterly drop, with global benchmark Brent well down from the peak seen after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Nevertheless, a potential surge in infections in China as curbs are lifted could make for near-term disruption.
“People’s will to go out may still be conservative in the next one or two months as most cities have yet to see big outbreaks,” Zhang Xiao, an analyst at OilChem, told a webinar, adding that gasoline usage may actually drop near term as people opt to stay home to avoid infection or to recover “The market will wait at least till March to see a recovery in gasoline demand.”
China’s shift comes at a complex time in energy markets. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies recently opted to slash supply as global growth slows, traders are tracking the impact of the Group of Seven’s price cap on Russian oil exports, and central banks are still battling inflation.
IEA Outlook
The International Energy Agency, which advises major economies, bolstered its forecasts for global demand in 2023 by 300,000 barrels a day, citing factors including surprising resilience in China. Usage will grow by 1.7 million barrels a day next year to average 101.6 million a day, it said in a report this week.
There’s also guarded optimism from Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent oil trader. Demand in China may recover as early as the second quarter, according to Mike Muller, head of Asia, who said this week there will probably be a “Nike-swoosh or J-shaped” rebound in transport-fuel usage
Some high-frequency data already points to an improvement. Congestion levels on Thursday morning in Urumqi, where months of lockdown devastated mobility, was 5% higher on-year, data from Baidu Inc. showed. In the southern metropolis of Guangzhou, the on-year decline has narrowed.
Separately, the number of trucks running on the nation’s highways rose to 7.62 million on Wednesday, 7% higher than a month ago, according to Ministry of Transport data. Domestic flights operated by China Eastern Airlines Corp. — one the country’s leading carriers — rose to 1,379 on Dec. 12, more than double the figure on Dec. 1, the China Aviation Daily has reported.
Jet-fuel demand will probably be 50% higher in December, up from a previous estimate for a 15% increase, according to Mia Geng at FGE. “The current strength in flight and bookings is largely driven by pent-up demand,” Geng said. “But this will not be sustained if cases continue to rise.”
--With assistance from Leen Al-Rashdan.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- USA Energy Sec Offers Olive Branch to Oil Industry
- Saipem Wins $1.2 Billion In Offshore Deals
- API Signs MOU With Ukraine Enterprise
- Massive Johan Sverdrup Field Flowing Oil From Both Phases
- European Gas Storage Still On Target Despite Cold Weather
- Europe Must Fast-Track Power Grid Investments To Decarbonize
- Texas Grid More Reliable Than Ever Before
- Shell And TCM Agree To Test CO2 Capturing Technology
- Eni, Petronas, Euglena Looking To Build Biorefinery In Malaysia
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- USA Loses Rigs
- Top Headlines: New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Here's How Brent Could Bounce Up Above $90 Again
- Oil Wells Creeping into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era Twilight
- Analysts Explain Plunge in Oil Positioning Index
- TC Energy Cannot Confirm Keystone Pipeline Restart Timeline
- USA Energy Sec Offers Olive Branch to Oil Industry
- PHOTO: Oil Worker Medevaced Offshore Louisiana
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- USA Loses Rigs
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- Diesel Floods Out Of China After Beijing Greenlights Export Jump