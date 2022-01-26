China Travel Rush Latest Boon for Soaring Oil Market
More Chinese are joining the great travel rush back to their home towns for the Lunar New Year holiday despite the spread of omicron, unleashing pent-up demand and providing a bump to oil consumption.
China expects the number of trips people make this year will be 36% higher than 2021, even as some local governments once again encouraged residents to stay put for the holiday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Hundreds of millions of Chinese typically travel over the festival period, jumping on planes, trains, buses and cars to see their extended families.
“This year, no matter how troubling it is, I have to be at home,” said Feifei Shen, a 35-year-old investor relations professional, who made the four-hour train journey to Liaoyang from the nation’s capital three weeks ahead of the start of Lunar New Year. “I spent the holiday alone in Beijing last year.”
The surge in journeys will aid oil demand just as crude prices soared to the highest level in seven years on stronger than expected consumption and shrinking stockpiles. That’s prompted a raft of banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to predict a return to $100 oil this year.
Virus fears are still preventing a lot of people from traveling, however. While the government expects 1.18 billion passenger trips to be made during the holiday travel season -- which started Jan. 17 and ends Feb. 25 -- that’s 60% lower than the same period in 2019 prior to the pandemic.
Omicron has breached China’s virus defenses and spread throughout various regions, putting pressure on authorities to curb the more transmissible variant. Local governments in Beijing and Shanghai are encouraging residents not to travel, while provinces including Guangdong and Zhejiang are offering gifts such as movie tickets and shopping coupons to people who stay put.
Despite the pleas and incentives, many are opting not to miss another holiday with family. At the start of the second festival week, daily road trips were at 19.2 million, 41% higher than the same period last year, while the volume of passengers on planes was up 51%, according to government data.
Monday marks the beginning of China's Spring Festival travel rush, known as the Chunyun. About 1.18 billion passenger trips are expected to be made during the 40-day travel season, up 35.6 percent year on year, but 20.3 percent lower than in 2020 https://t.co/ZpaGf4TrmH pic.twitter.com/pzsNq6fz3g
— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 18, 2022
That’s set to provide a modest boost to oil consumption in a subdued period for demand as businesses close for the holiday and Beijing curbs industrial output to ensure blue skies for the Winter Olympics. Energy Aspects Ltd. expects oil demand in the first quarter will be 51,000 barrels a day higher year-on-year.
Jet fuel demand is forecast to peak at about 729,000 barrels a day as of Feb. 22, the highest since August, according to data from BloombergNEF. The average price for airline tickets over the Lunar New Year holiday period was 40% higher than 2021, according to travel platform Trip.com Group Ltd.
--With assistance from Kevin Dharmawan.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Aramco Signs 50 Deals
- Hess Increases Budget With Most Going To Guyana And Bakken
- Analyst Forecasts Oil Moves Through February and Beyond
- Largest Asian Deepwater FPSO Gets 6-Year Extension
- Petrofac Secures 5-Year NEO Energy Deal Extension
- Offshore Investments Back To Pre-Pandemic Levels, Westwood Claims
- Energy Transfer Set for Highest Return in Sector
- OPEC+ Delegates Expect to Stick to Plan
- Hibiscus Buys Malaysia, Vietnam Assets From Repsol
- Adnoc May Aim for $5B of Bonds This Year
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- UAE Intercepts 2 Ballistic Missiles Over Abu Dhabi
- Oil Market Runs Out of Bears
- Supply Constraints Remain an Issue
- Goldman Sachs Sees Oil at $96 This Year
- Frontier Exploration Drilling In 2021 Hits Lowest Point Ever Recorded
- EIA: U.S. Companies Completed 14 Petroleum Liquids Pipelines
- Norway Offers New Offshore Licenses To 28 Oil Firms
- Regulator Reveals Probable Causes For Fatal GOM Incident
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?
- Top Headlines: Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe and More