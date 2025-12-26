China Solar Buildout in Nov Is Highest in 6 Months

About 22 GW were installed last month, according to the National Energy Administration.

China's solar installations in November surged to the highest in six months, extending an end-of-year recovery.

Nationwide, about 22 gigawatts of solar power were installed last month, according to data released by the National Energy Administration on Friday. That's the highest since May when additions hit a record, but lower than the 25 gigawatts added in the same period a year earlier.

Installations tend to rise near the end of the year as developers aim to complete projects within the calendar year. However, activity peaked much earlier this year, when installations rose to a record 93 gigawatts in May ahead of policy changes. That front-loaded demand led to a slump in capacity additions in the subsequent months, with numbers only beginning to recover in September.

The November figures are likely also due to state-owned enterprises rushing to finish projects before the end of the nation's 14th five-year plan. Beijing is expected to announce a new national plan in March.

BloombergNEF has lowered its 2025 forecast installations for China by 9 percent to 372 gigawatts, followed by a 14 percent contraction in 2026, as the nation deals with a range of policy shifts that have cooled demand growth.

China also added 12.5 gigawatts of wind power in November, according to the NEA.