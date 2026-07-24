China Snaps Up Russian Oil as Mideast Risks Mount

Chinese buyers are snapping up Russia's flagship ESPO crude weeks earlier than usual, as heightened risks to Middle East oil flows prompt refiners to secure supplies before they're needed.

Chinese buyers are snapping up Russia's flagship ESPO crude weeks earlier than usual, as heightened risks to Middle East oil flows prompt refiners to secure supplies before they're needed.

All August-loading cargoes from the Kozmino terminal on Russia's Pacific coast have been snapped up, while several shipments for September have also changed hands, according to traders familiar with the market. The pace of sales is faster than usual, they said, with keen buying interest pushing ESPO prices to a discount of about $1 a barrel to ICE Brent from $3 to $4 two weeks ago.

The early buying marks a shift from ESPO's usual trading pattern. It only takes about a week to ship the light, sweet grade - so-called because it is relatively liquid and has a low sulfur content - to China from Kozmino, so buyers typically have little incentive to secure cargoes well in advance.

However, refiners now appear willing to pay to ensure supply as the conflict in the Middle East clouds the outlook for shipments from the Persian Gulf.

"Chinese oil majors led by Unipec have been snapping up Russian ESPO since July, with the latest disruption in the Middle East accelerating August and September buying," said Emma Li, lead China market analyst at Vortexa Ltd.

A representative of Sinopec, the parent company of Unipec, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The buying is already lifting Russian flows into China. Monthly seaborne imports are on track to reach their highest level since March, when the conflict in the Middle East first disrupted regional oil supply, according to data intelligence firm Kpler. China has imported about 1.4 million barrels a day of Russian crude so far in July.

While ESPO isn't identical to Middle Eastern crude blends, it is attractive to Chinese refiners due to its cheap price and high diesel yield. That has prompted some processors to resell limited volumes of grades including the United Arab Emirates' Upper Zakum for a quick profit.

Separately, proposed US legislation could impose tariffs on major purchasers of Russian crude and natural gas, including China, further increasing the incentive to buy in the near term.