China Represents Bright Spot in Global Oil Market

Beijing's zero-Covid policy has left it out of sync with the recoveries seen elsewhere over 2021-2022.

China represents a bright spot in the global oil market, with refined fuels demand growth set to accelerate next year as consumption in many other markets slows.

That’s what analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research stated in a new report sent to Rigzone, adding that Beijing’s zero-Covid policy has left it out of sync with the recoveries seen elsewhere over 2021-2022.

“Since last year, most major economies have been progressively easing lockdown measures, as rising vaccination rates and increased immunity curb the threat from Covid-19,” Fitch Solutions analysts said in the report.

“This led to a 5.2 percent year-on-year increase in fuels demand outside of China in 2021, while Chinese demand contracted by 2.0 percent that year. Rest-of-world growth has now decelerated sharply, to an expected 2.3 percent this year and 2.4 percent next, as deteriorating global macroeconomic conditions drag down on industrial activity and energy consumption,” the analysts added.

“In contrast, oil demand in China is set to rise by 1.6 percent year-on-year in 2022 and 5.0 percent in 2023. As such, the Chinese market will account for almost 30 percent of global growth next year, offering a key pillar of support to global crude oil prices,” the analysts continued.

In the report, the Fitch Solutions analysts noted that China’s oil demand growth will be supported by a recovery in the country’s real GDP growth, “as Covid-19 related restrictions are eased and fiscal and monetary stimulus measures spill over into the new year”.

“The Chinese economy has struggled this year, facing various headwinds domestically, including prolonged lockdowns, weakness in the construction sector, heatwaves and droughts, high global energy prices and broader inflationary pressures,” the analysts stated.

“Meanwhile, the external environment has deteriorated, as the U.S. and EU economies slow. As a result, we forecast real GDP growth of just 3.6 percent this year, far below the 6.7 percent growth rate averaged in the five years prior to the pandemic,” the analysts added.

“Prospects for the Chinese economy are brighter next year, with our Country Risk analysts forecasting growth of 5.3 percent. Critically, the outlook assumes that widespread and disruptive lockdowns can be avoided, as a more comprehensive Covid-19 testing regime helps to detect and contain transmissions early on,” the analysts continued.

As of October 10, 7.26pm CEST, there have been 8.08 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in China, with 26,977 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). As of September 13, China has administered a total of 3.45 billion vaccine doses, WHO data shows.

Weekly Covid-19 cases in China hit a peak in the week commencing May 23, before dropping for 10 weeks in a row, according to WHO figures. Weekly Covid-19 cases in the country then rose for six consecutive weeks, albeit well below peak figures, before dropping and then rising in the following two weeks. In the week commencing October 3, cases were shown to have risen again.

Weekly Covid-19 deaths in China peaked in the week commencing March 7, WHO data shows. Weekly deaths increased in six out of the last seven weeks, albeit well below peak figures, but saw a near 26 percent drop from the week commencing September 19 to the week commencing September 26, according to WHO numbers.

Globally, as of October 10, 7.26pm CEST, there have been 618.52 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 6.53 million deaths, WHO’s website highlights. As of October 4, a total of 12.72 billion vaccine doses have been administered, WHO data shows.

