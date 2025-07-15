China Refining Output Rebounds to Strongest Since 2023

China refined the most crude oil in nearly two years in June, as plants returned from seasonal maintenance to seize on better margins for fuels like diesel.

Refining output rose to more than 15.2 million barrels a day, the strongest pace since September 2023, according to Bloomberg calculations based on figures released by the statistics bureau on Tuesday. Compared to June last year, volumes surged by 8.5 percent, reversing the declines seen in April and May.

Improved margins and fewer idled units supported robust refining activity, with further strength expected this month as new plants come online, said Amy Sun, an analyst with GL Consulting, a think tank affiliated with Mysteel OilChem.

Diesel cracks, a measure of profitability, at independent refiners rose to nearly $18 a barrel at one point late last month, the highest since 2023, according to data tracked by consultant JLC International. Run rates at state-owned refineries soared to nearly 84 percent of capacity at end-June, the highest in more than three months, JLC’s data showed.

The refinery output is in line with the rise in crude purchases reported for June, which hit their highest level since August 2023 on a daily basis, according to Bloomberg calculations. Imports are expected to accelerate as the country adds as much as 140 million barrels of oil to replenish its Strategic Petroleum Reserves from later this year, Energy Aspects said in a note.