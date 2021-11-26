China On Board With Oil Release
China’s ambiguity on whether it will join the U.S.-led coordinated release of oil reserves is aimed at a domestic audience to show Beijing isn’t following Washington, according to government officials involved in the discussions.
The world’s biggest oil importer is committed to drawing crude from its stockpiles along with the U.S., Japan, South Korea, India and the U.K., the officials said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. Beijing want to ensure that a release is seen as independent, and the public don’t misconstrue the cooperation as taking orders from Washington, they said.
China said late last week that it was working on a sale of oil from its national reserves, just days after a virtual summit between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden at which the matter was discussed.
However, a foreign ministry spokesman seemed to equivocate when asked about the matter at a briefing on Wednesday. “China is maintaining close communication with relevant parties, including oil consuming and producing countries, to ensure long-term stable operation of the oil market,” he said.
There will still be a reserves sale from China, but it will be done on Beijing’s schedule and may not be at the same time as the other nations, the officials said. China is willing to coordinate with other countries, including the U.S., to ensure supplies and prices globally as well as at home are stable, albeit in an independent and equal way, they said.
China, which is still grappling with a wider energy shortage as temperatures cool, has already sold oil from its national stockpiles twice this year. In September, the reserve bureau held its inaugural public auction where it offered 7.4 million barrels, or less than a day’s worth of imports. The country also made a private sale from its reserves several months before the auction.
There’s been no official word on how big China’s release might be. Local industry consultant JLC said it was likely to be at least 7.3 million barrels, citing unidentified people familiar with the market. That would be relatively small given the size of China’s economy, comparing with 50 million barrels from the U.S. and an estimated 10 to 20 million barrels from the other participating nations.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- OGA Says Continuing North Sea Exploration is Vital
- Aibel Scores $560 Million In Deals With Equinor
- Wood Pens Peregrino Maintenance Deal With Equinor
- Traders Pile Into $70 Longer Term Crude Price
- Chevron Venezuela Operations in Limbo
- ONGC Hires One More Shelf Drilling Rig For Work Off India
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- COS Announces 2021 Safety Leadership Award Winners
- Top Headlines: Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery and More
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- Woodside And BHP To Finalize $29B Tie Up
- Biden Orders Release of USA Oil Reserves
- Saipem Bags Deal Worth Near $1B
- CNOOC Flows First Oil From Lufeng Fields Off China
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Nabors Becomes Chesapeake Preferred Drilling Contractor
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation