China Looks to Sell Spare LNG
China, the world’s biggest importer of liquefied natural gas, is trying to sell some spare supply due to fears that demand-sapping virus lockdowns could spread from Shanghai to other parts of the country.
Major buyers, including Cnooc Ltd., are offering at least five shipments for summer delivery on the spot market amid the deteriorating domestic outlook, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. The companies could look to offload more cargoes if Covid-19 restrictions around China increase, the traders said, requesting anonymity to discuss private details.
The continuing spread of the coronavirus in Asia’s largest economy and Beijing’s strict Covid Zero approach to try and contain it are spurring concern growth will take a bigger hit than previously anticipated. Iron ore, a key economic barometer, slumped Monday as news of mass testing of people in a neighborhood in the Chinese capital spooked the market.
Around half of China’s gas consumption is in provinces marked by the government as having high or medium Covid-19 risk, according to BloombergNEF analyst Daniela Li.
China doesn’t produce any LNG domestically for export, so the companies are trying to resell the cargoes to new buyers in Asia. The firms have scope to offload shipments of the super-chilled fuel as they are sitting on relatively high inventories, according to the traders. They will also be attracted by international prices that are well above domestic rates, they said.
North Asia LNG spot prices have fallen almost 70% since surging to a record in early March after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine tightened global supply, but they are still significantly higher than normal for this time of year. If Chinese demand does continue to deteriorate, that could push down spot prices further, providing relief for Asian and European utilities and gas distributors.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Libya Oil Ministry Says Closed Fields May Reopen in Days
- China's Interest In Shell's Russian Gas Stake Forcing Japan To Stay
- Oil Executives Cash In on $1.35B of Stock
- Putin's War Making Climate Fight Harder, Ex-Bank Of England Governor Said
- Schlumberger Says Russia Isolation Spurs Drilling Elsewhere
- Why Are the Majority of Leased Offshore Federal Waters Non-Producing?
- Seadrill Scores 10-Well Deal For West Gemini Drillship
- PTTEP Becomes Operator Of Thai Offshore Project Duo
- Libya Oil Ministry Says Closed Fields May Reopen in Days
- Forecasters Predicting Gasoline Prices Will Rise Even Higher
- Tidewater Creates Largest OSV Fleet In The World
- China Looks to Sell Spare LNG
- UK Regulator Spots Issues With Maersk Drilling, Noble Corp. Merger
- Lukoil Appoints Temporary President
- Damen Builds Hybrid Fast Crew Supply Vessel Trio On Stock
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- Permian Explorers Drill Deep into Fracklog
- Henry Hub Hits 13 Year High
- Permian Drilling Permits Hit All-Time Monthly High
- USA Energy Bureau Issues Oil and Gas Lease Sale Notices
- Chinese Oil Demand Takes Lockdown Hit
- Turkey Gives Tax Cuts For $10B Offshore Gas Project
- Ekofisk Lifetime Extended And Set To Last For Nearly 80 Years
- Marathon Petroleum Snaps Up Ecuador Oil
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June