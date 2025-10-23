China Keeps Importing Russian LNG After Dodging New USA Curbs

China is pushing ahead with imports of US-sanctioned Russian liquefied natural gas, after the White House stopped short of putting additional restrictions on the trade in its latest wave of sanctions.

The Iris vessel, carrying a shipment from the blacklisted Arctic LNG 2 facility in Russia, docked at the Beihai import terminal in southern China on Thursday, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. This is China’s 11th shipment of restricted Russian LNG since late-August.

The move comes after US President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on Russia by blacklisting state-run oil giants Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC, citing Moscow’s lack of commitment to Ukrainian peace. However, the White House hasn’t yet hit companies circumventing sanctions on LNG — a growing source of revenue for Moscow, which aims to triple exports of the superchilled fuel by 2030.

The lack of new restrictions on Russian LNG is notable, given that the UK slapped sanctions on Beihai last week. Meanwhile, European Union nations have adopted a new package of sanctions aimed at Russia that will target 45 entities, including 12 companies in China and Hong Kong.

China had designated Beihai as the sole entry point for shipments from Arctic LNG 2 — a Russian project already sanctioned by the US in 2023. Arctic LNG 2 started delivering the blacklisted fuel to the Asian nation in late August, a move that coincided with a visit to Beijing by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Iris vessel loaded an LNG shipment from a floating storage unit in eastern Russia in early October, according to ship-tracking data. The fuel in storage was sourced from the Arctic LNG 2 project. The storage facility and Iris have both been previously sanctioned by the US.

At least three more vessels carrying blacklisted Russian LNG are heading to the Beihai terminal, ship data shows. Satellite images taken on Oct. 18 showed an LNG tanker registered to a Hong Kong-based company receiving fuel from a sanctioned Russian tanker near Malaysia.