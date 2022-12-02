China Is Snapping Up Russia Oil
Oil refiners in China have started to snap up Russian crude cargoes after a short hiatus, citing sharply lower prices due to ample unsold supplies.
Chinese private processors, or teapots, purchased several cargoes of Russian ESPO crude for December-January arrival, said traders who asked not to be identified. The shipments traded at wider discounts to global benchmark Brent crude than deals done just weeks ago.
Market observers are keenly monitoring the sale of Russian crudes in the run-up to Dec. 5 when the European Union rolls out new sanctions that will ban the bloc from extending shipping, insurance and banking services to Russian trades. Specifically, traders are interested to know if China and India can continue to purchase Russian crudes, and whether the countries will utilize a proposed price cap or turn to non-EU providers.
In this case, the final price of the cargoes will not be known until a much later date. That’s because the deals are done against the average of Brent’s front-month February contract, which can only be tabulated at the end of December. It’s also unclear if the cargoes will load before or after the Dec. 5 deadline.
Traders, however, said that teapots weren’t too concerned if their cargoes would be hit by EU sanctions or meet the criteria for the cap. That’s because their purchases were being made on a delivered basis, which leaves the responsibility of shipping and insurance with sellers, they said.
It is also believed that the cargoes were bought in Chinese yuan rather than US dollars, and financed through local banks and institutions.
Those still willing to import Russian crude have been trying to assess their risk of running afoul of EU sanctions, and whether they can utilize the cap to gain exemptions. Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February, most western countries including the US, UK and those in the EU have reduced purchases of Russian oil, prompting a diversion of cargoes to countries such as China, India and Turkey.
Price-cap discussions are still underway as EU members squabble over where to set the cap, although there are indications that the bloc is closing in on a $60-a-barrel figure. Russia, however, earlier said that it won’t sell oil and gas to nations that join the cap.
--With assistance from Serene Cheong.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
- Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
- TotalEnergies To Cut £100M In 2023 North Sea Investments
- Norway, Germany Propose NATO Subsea Asset Surveillance Center
- Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
- OPEC Slashes Oil Output by Most Since 2020
- Greece's Gastrade Joins Vertical Gas Corridor MoU
- Aker BP Gives Go-Ahead On Projects Worth $19 Billion
- Without Russian Gas LNG Market Faces 3 Years Of High Prices
- TotalEnergies Gets Support For Giant Mirny Wind Farm In Kazakhstan
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
- Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown
- USA Adds Rigs Again
- Shell Selling Stakes in UK North Sea Oil Fields
- Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
- Greta Thunberg Sues Her Country For Failing On Climate
- EU Oil Price Cap Talks Stopped Over Too Generous Proposal
- Oil Tanker Hijacked for 2nd Time in 12 Months
- Global Crude Oil Inventories Rising
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again