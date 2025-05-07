China Halts Imports of US Oil in Negative Sign for Shale Drillers

China halted purchases of U.S. crude in March as trade tensions between the two countries ramped up.

China halted purchases of US crude in March as trade tensions between the two countries ramped up, casting a shadow over demand for oil produced from American shale formations.

The lack of such purchases by the world’s largest oil buyer compares with imports of 149,000 barrels of American crude a day in February, according to data from the US Census. China has bought US crude in every month since March 2020, except for August last year, when the country cut total purchases because of shaky economic growth.

China’s vanishing appetite for US crude is bad news for shale producers, which already are warning that American production is set to decline amid a prolonged period of low oil prices driven by shaky demand and increased OPEC output. US drillers pumped a record 13.2 million barrels a day last year, making the country the world’s largest crude producer.

US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs of as much as 145% on most goods from China, and Beijing has retaliated, slowing trade between the world’s two largest economies.

China already has been buying less crude from the world because of economic uncertainty and weaker fuel demand as motorists switch to electric vehicles and trucks powered by liquefied natural gas. The country, which imported a record 481,000 barrels a day of US crude in 2020, slashed purchases by half last year.

Overall demand for US crude waned in March as refineries carried out planned maintenance ahead of the summer, when fuel demand rises. Exports fell to 4.04 million barrels a day in March, down 5.9% from the previous month.