China Fossil Fuels Production Retreats from Record Levels

Chinese fossil fuels output fell in April from the record levels hit in the prior month, although natural gas, crude oil and coal all delivered increases compared to the previous year as the government continues to prioritize security of supply despite weaker prices.

Gas output rose 8.1 percent year-on-year to 21.5 billion cubic meters, while crude oil increased 1.5 pecent to 17.7 million tons, the statistics bureau said on Monday. Coal production rose 3.8 percent to 389 million tons, although that was 51 million tons less than March, offering a hint of relief for miners suffering from a slump in prices to four-year lows.

Elsewhere in the energy sector, crude oil processing fell 1.4 percent as refining units were closed for seasonal maintenance.

Maintenance also affected crude steel output, which flattened in April. Outright cuts to production are likely in the coming months as mills follow through on the government’s pledge to ease China’s glut.

But aluminum output rose 4.2 percent - and hit a record on a daily basis - as smelters took advantage of falling feedstock costs.