China Asks Refiners to Cut Fuel Output, Shift to Chemicals

China wants its refiners to produce less fuel and more petrochemical products as its electric-vehicle boom alters the country’s consumption of diesel and gasoline.

“We will advance petrochemical industries toward fine chemical industries by cutting the output of refined petroleum products, increasing the output of chemical products, and enhancing quality,” the National Development and Reform Commission said in its annual report to the National People’s Congress.

China’s diesel demand likely peaked in 2019, with gasoline consumption cresting in 2023, Ma Yongsheng, chairman of the nation’s top refiner Sinopec Group, said Wednesday. Still, the nation’s overall oil consumption hasn’t peaked yet, he said, and that’s down to rising demand for chemicals products.

While most of China’s refining capacity is controlled by state-owned firms like Sinopec, the country also has a large contingent of independent plants, mostly located in the province of Shandong. These refineries are finding themselves under economic pressure as fuel margins are squeezed and the government cuts back tax benefits.

Beijing has a mandate to cap total refining capacity under 1 billion tons a year by this year, from current levels of about 960 million tons.