Chile Pens Nearly $12B Deals to Buy Vaca Muerta Oil

The contracts, which last through June 2033, amount to about 35 percent of state-owned Enap's annual crude demand.

Chile's Empresa Nacional del Petróleo (Enap) has signed contracts to purchase crude from Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale patch from Argentina's state-owned YPF SA, Norway's majority state-owned Equinor ASA, Britain's Shell PLC and Mexico's Vista Energy SAB de CV.

The agreements, which last through June 2033, amount to about 35 percent of Enap's annual crude demand, Enap said in an online statement. YPF said separately the initial combined volume is up to 70,000 barrels per day (bpd). YPF said its share is around 32,000 bpd or 45.45 percent of the total volume.

"The contracts, signed after a negotiation process and operational testing that lasted more than two years, involve a projected value of nearly $12 billion, making it the largest commercial agreement in Enap's history", Enap said. "As a reference, the total annual trade between Chile and Argentina is currently close to $8 billion".

The volumes will be delivered via the more than 400-kilometer (248.55 miles) Trans-Andean pipeline, co-owned between Enap, YPF and Chevron Corp. After 17 years, the pipeline resumed flows July 2023, delivering about 40,000 barrels per day of Vaca Muerta oil to Enap's facilities in Hualpén, Región del Biobío, as previously reported by Enap.

"The subscription of these contracts provides greater security and stability to the supply of crude oil, strengthens the country's energy security, enhances the logistics chain on both sides of the mountain range and reduces dependence on maritime transport that is regularly impacted by factors such as weather conditions or port congestion", Enap said.

"In addition, it allows for the purchase of crude oil with a lower sulfur content, which is beneficial from an environmental point of view.

"It also reinforces Enap's recently announced positioning with regard to its logistics business, as it will enable the export of crude oil from Vaca Muerta through the Terminal Marítimo San Vicente, located in Talcahuano, promoting this location as a new hub for the shipment of this product via the Pacific Ocean".

YPF said, "The relationship with Enap has deepened in recent years following the rehabilitation of the Trasandino Pipeline and the construction of the Vaca Muerta Norte Pipeline, key infrastructure to optimize crude evacuation to Chile and potentially to international markets via the Pacific. Currently, 40 percent of exports from the Neuquén basin are transported through this system".

YPF, in its earnings webcast November 10, reported a third-quarter shale oil production of 165,000 bpd.

Equinor's annual report said it had produced 19,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boed) in Argentina last year. Equinor says on its website its current production in the country comes from the YPF-operated Bandurria Sur block in Vaca Muerta.

Shell says on its website it derives 8,000 boed from Argentina, where it held producing stakes in Vaca Muerta and the Acambuco area according to its 2024 annual report.

Vista says on its website it produced 126,300 boed in Vaca Muerta in the third quarter of 2025.

