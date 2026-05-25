Chevron's Leviathan Partners to Supply Gas to Dalia Power Plants in Israel

The 20-year contract, which excludes the U.S. energy giant, initially involves up to about 1.3 billion cubic meters.

NewMed Energy LP and Ratio Energies LP, Chevron's local partners in Israel's Leviathan gas and condensate field, have executed an agreement with Dalia Energy Companies Ltd to supply natural gas from the Mediterranean project to two planned domestic power plants.

The 20-year contract, which excludes the United States energy giant, initially involves up to about 1.3 billion cubic meters (45.91 billion cubic feet) a year of gas, NewMed said in a stock filing. NewMed said it accounts for 75.14 percent of the agreed volume.

"Starting from a date to be determined by the Buyer, which shall fall between 1 January 2034, and 1 July 2035, until the end of the term of the Agreement, the daily natural gas quantities shall be increased such that their aggregate annual volume will be approx. 1.7 BCM", NewMed said.

Each of the two combined-cycle gas turbine projects, which will rise in Ashdod and Tzafit, has a capacity of about 850 megawatts, according to NewMed.

The sellers expect approximately $6.7 billion in total revenue, of which around $5 billion would be for NewMed.

Leviathan, discovered 2010 off the coast of Haifa city, started production December 2019 under Phase 1A, according to NewMed.

Last January the Chevron-led consortium made a final investment decision worth $2.36 billion to proceed with Phase 1B. Expected to start operation in the second half of 2029, the first stage of the Phase 1B project aims to increase capacity to about 21 Bcm a year, according to NewMed. NewMed already announced August 2025 Israel's Energy and Infrastructures Ministry had approved Phase 1B.

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Announcing the FID for Phae 1B stage 1, NewMed also said all conditions for the entry into force of an amended agreement signed 2025 between the Leviathan consortium and their current customer Blue Ocean Energy had been fulfilled. The new agreement, announced by NewMed August 2025, raises gas exports to Egypt by a total volume of 130 Bcm.

In December 2025 NewMed Energy said the consortium had received approval from Israel's Energy and Infrastructures Ministry for the increased gas exports to Egypt.

Leviathan gas is piped to the domestic market, Egypt and Jordan. The field sold 10.8 Bcm last year, according to NewMed's annual report.

In March 2026 NewMed said the consortium had completed the construction of a third pipeline from the field to its production platform. That project also delivered platform upgrades, raising Leviathan's gas production capacity to about 14 Bcm a year, according to NewMed.

Chevron operates Leviathan with a 39.66 percent stake through Chevron Mediterranean Ltd. NewMed, owned by Israel's Delek Group, holds 45.34 percent. Ratio Energies has 15 percent.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com