Chevron-Brightmark JV Delivers First RNG at Lawnhurst

Chevron and Brightmark are teaming up to capture methane from dairy operations across the U.S.

Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, a joint venture partnership between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Brightmark Fund Holdings LLC, has delivered first gas at its Lawnhurst site in Western New York, Chevron and Brightmark announced in a joint statement.

Lawnhurst Farm is one of three farm partners in Western New York involved in the Helios Project, each of which have signed supply agreements with Brightmark indicating their intent to provide the company with dairy manure from their herds that will serve as feedstock for three existing anaerobic digesters on the farms, Chevron and Brightmark outlined in the statement.

These digesters are designed to capture, extract and clean the methane in the manure, then convert it into renewable natural gas. When all three are online, they are expected to produce almost 187,000 MMBtu per year, which is enough to drive approximately 3,000 18-wheeler trucks from San Francisco to New York City, the companies highlighted. According to Brightmark’s website, the Helios Project will offset 55,438 tons of CO2 per year.

“Chevron and Brightmark are teaming to capture methane from dairy operations across the country so we can repurpose it into transportation fuel considered by California to be carbon negative on a lifecycle basis,” Andy Walz, the president of Chevron’s Americas Fuels & Lubricants, said in the joint statement.

“First gas at the Lawnhurst site is the first of many milestones we expect in our partnership with Brightmark, supporting our commitment to meet customers’ growing demand for renewable products,” he added in the statement.

Commenting on the development, Bob Powell, the founder and chief executive officer of Brightmark, said, “achieving first gas at Lawnhurst Farms is a tremendous milestone not only for the Lawnhurst Project, but also for Brightmark's RNG production ambitions as a whole”.

“It marks a major step as we continue to prove the economic viability and notable lower-carbon benefits of partnering with Chevron and our country’s essential farmers to help reduce carbon emissions,” he added.

The formation of the joint venture “to own projects across the United States to produce and market dairy biomethane, a renewable natural gas” was announced by Chevron in October 2020. The company noted at the time that equity investments by each company in the new venture would fund construction of infrastructure and commercial operation of dairy biomethane projects in multiple states.

An initial expansion in the joint venture was announced in February this year, with August seeing the announcement of a second expansion. Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC’s subsidiaries currently own RNG projects in New York, Michigan, Florida, South Dakota and Arizona.

