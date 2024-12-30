Chevron Unlocks New Gas Production in Sanha Field in Angola

The Sanha Lean Gas Connection project will deliver an additional 80 MMscfd of feed gas to Angola LNG and support power plants in the Soyo municipality.

Chevron Corp. and its Block 0 partners have put onstream a Sanha field project to supply the Angola LNG facility and domestic power plants.

In its first stage, the Sanha Lean Gas Connection (SLGC) project in Benguela province will deliver an additional 80 million standard cubic feet a day (MMscfd) of feed gas to Angola LNG, according to a statement on Chevron’s Angola website. The liquefaction facility currently relies on 300 MMscfd supplied via the Congo River Crossing Pipeline (CRX).

“The next stage involves commissioning the Booster Compression module, which will add 220 MMSCF per day, bringing the CRX pipeline to its full capacity of 600 MMSCF per day”, Chevron said.

SLGC will also supply gas for power plants in Zaire province’s municipality of Soyo, which hosts Angola LNG.

Chevron through its Angolan arm Cabinda Gulf Oil Co. Ltd. (CABGOC) holds a 39.2 percent operating stake in Block 0 offshore Cabinda. State-owned Sociedade Nacional de Combustíveis de Angola EP (Sonangol) owns 41 percent, TotalEnergies SE 10 percent and Eni SpA 9.8 percent.

In Angola LNG, CABGOC has 36.4 percent, while Sonangol holds 22.8 percent. Azule Energy, a 50-50 joint venture of BP PLC and Eni, owns 27.2 percent. TotalEnergies holds 13.6 percent.

"First gas from the Sanha Lean Gas Connection shows CABGOC’s success in maximizing value from existing resources in Block 0 while growing capabilities in Angola", said Billy Lacobie, managing director of Chevron's Southern Africa Strategic Business Unit.

“As a long-term partner, Chevron builds upon a legacy of 70 years of operational excellence in Angola and remains dedicated to continuing to provide reliable, affordable, and lower carbon energy to benefit the people of Angola”, Lacobie added.

SLGC has a new platform integrated with existing Sanha facilities and CRX pipeline.

In the southwestern African country, besides Block 0, Chevron holds a 31 percent operating interest in the production sharing contract for deepwater Block 14, located west of Block 0. It also holds 31 percent in the Azule Energy-operated New Gas Consortium.

Late last year CABGOC won the newly created Block 14/23, located in the Zone of Common Interest in the maritime area between Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

CABGOC holds a 31 percent operating stake in Block 14/23. Azule Energy and ETU Energias each own 20 percent. Sonangol and Sonahydroc SA each own 10 percent. Galp Energia SGPS SA holds nine percent.

“This agreement is an opportunity to continue to partner with the local governments and our stakeholders to apply our industry-leading exploration and production capabilities”, Lacobie said in a statement December 21, 2023.

