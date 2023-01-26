Chevron to Buy Back $75B in Stock After Record Profit
Chevron Corp. plans to buy back $75 billion of shares and increase dividend payouts after a year of record profits that evoked angry denunciations from politicians around the world as soaring energy prices squeezed consumers.
The stock repurchase program will kick in April 1 and will be triple the size of the previous authorization unveiled in early 2019, the company said in a statement Wednesday. The program is equivalent to almost one-fourth of the company’s market value and five times the current level of annual buybacks.
Although Chevron’s plan pales in comparison to the $89 billion that Apple Inc. allocated to repurchases in the past year, it’s likely to incense critics who’ve accused the oil industry of war profiteering after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices surging.
President Joe Biden was among those who lambasted oil explorers for devoting cash to shareholder-friendly initiatives like dividends and buybacks instead of plowing it into more drilling that would swell crude supplies. Chevron rose as much as 3.9% in after-hours trading.
“For a company that claimed not too long ago that it was ‘working hard’ to increase oil production, handing out $75 billion to executives and wealthy shareholders sure is an odd way to show it,” Abdullah Hasan, a White House spokesman, said in a statement on Wednesday night. “We continue to call on oil companies to use their record profits to increase supply, and reduce costs for the American people.”
The company also will pay investors a $1.51-a-share dividend on March 10, a 6.3% increase from the previous quarter.
Even though energy prices have pulled back since the early phases of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, analysts expect US oil companies’ profits to stay strong because they have kept capital spending in check, unlike in previous boom cycles. Instead, the windfall has been used to pay back debt and increase investor returns.
Chevron raised share buybacks multiple times last year as oil prices rose, but Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber has pledged to maintain the repurchase rate even as commodity prices pull back. With net-debt ratios currently below the company’s target range, Chevron is willing to let borrowing levels rise to keep buying back shares if needed, Breber said last year.
The company last year announced that capital spending for 2023 will be at the top end of its guidance range at $17 billion. Chevron is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Jan. 27.
--With assistance from Tom Contiliano and Justin Sink.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
- Police to Board Valaris Rig After Worker Reported Missing
- Norwegian Tax Break Ensures Increase Of O&G Supply To Europe
- Risk Premium Embedded in USA NatGas Vanishes
- Offshore Rigs Set For Very Busy Year In 2023
- Fossil Fuel Profits Roar Back
- Wood Mackenzie: Global Upstream Fiscal Trends For 2023
- Canadian Oil Flows to Asia Surge After USA Refinery Disruptions
- EWTC Produces a Fresh Batch of Graduates
- TSC Subsea Targets Expansion Into New Markets
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Analysts Predict Freeport LNG Restart Date
- How Will Russia's Oil and Gas Industry Fare in 2023?
- Does USA SPR Bill Have Any Chance of Becoming Law?
- US Climate Bill To Boost Renewables Investment To $114B By 2031
- Oil and Gas Security Trends in 2023
- USA Drops Rigs
- Large Inventory Build Couldn't Push Prices Lower This Week
- Texas Oil & Gas Industry Paid Record $24.7Bn In Taxes And Royalties
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall