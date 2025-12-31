Chevron Starts Up Tieback offshore Angola

Chevron Corp has begun production at the South N'dola field in Angola's offshore Block 0.

The development includes a new production platform tied back to the Mafumeira facility, where South N'dola oil and gas are processed and then pumped to an export terminal, according to Chevron.

"Taking advantage of spare capacity in existing infrastructure enabled efficient and cost-effective development of the South N'dola field", the company said in a press release.

It did not disclose the production capacity of South N'dola, located in Area B of Block 0, which Chevron said accounts for 12 percent of the Central African country's daily energy output.

"During its construction phase, South N'dola was expected to create more than 800 local jobs, and now that it is producing, it will deliver oil and gas to local Angolan plants", said Chevron, which operates Block 0 with a 39.2 percent stake.

Brent Gros, Chevron president for offshore, said, "Underpinned by the prolific Block 0, safely achieving first oil at South N'dola is the latest example of Chevron’s efforts to maximize production from our existing offshore assets in Angola".

Chevron said it currently operates two tracts in Angolan waters through Cabinda Gulf Oil Co Ltd (CABGOC): Block 0 and Block 14.

Chevron says on its website Block 0 has 21 fields, of which Lifua A was the first to be developed.

Late last year Chevron put onstream a Block 0 project to supply the Angola LNG facility and domestic power plants.

In its first stage, the Sanha Lean Gas Connection (SLGC) project will deliver an additional 80 million cubic feet a day (MMcfd) of feed gas to Angola LNG, according to a statement on Chevron's Angola website December 20, 2024. Prior, the liquefaction facility was supplied with 300 MMscfd via the Congo River Crossing Pipeline (CRX), Chevron said then.

"The next stage involves commissioning the Booster Compression module, which will add 220 million standard cubic feet per day, bringing the CRX pipeline to its full capacity of 600 MMscf per day", the statement said.

CABGOC owns 36.4 percent of Angola LNG. State-owned Sociedade Nacional de Combustíveis de Angola EP holds 22.8 percent. Azule Energy, equally owned between BP PLC and Eni SpA, owns 27.2 percent. TotalEnergies SE has 13.6 percent.

