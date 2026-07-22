Chevron Shuts Production in Preparation for Bertha

A Chevron spokesperson told Rigzone on Tuesday that, in preparation for Tropical Storm Bertha, the company had shut-in production at its Petronius facility and moved all associated personnel onshore.

The spokesperson said production from its other Chevron-operated Gulf of America assets remained at normal levels.

“We have also transported nonessential personnel from our Tubular Bells and Blind Faith platforms,” the Chevron spokesperson revealed.

“At our onshore facilities, we are following our storm preparedness procedures and paying close attention to the forecast and track of the system,” the spokesperson added.

“Chevron will continue to closely monitor the storm. We remain focused on the safety of our workforce, the integrity of our facilities and the protection of the environment,” the spokesperson continued.

At the time of writing, Earth Science Associates’ (ESA) GOMsmart platform is projecting mean production losses of 1.899 million barrels of oil and 3.369 billion cubic feet of gas as a result of Bertha.

“Given its path near the Mississippi delta, we expect some losses,” an ESA spokesperson told Rigzone. The spokesperson pointed out that ESA is a “leading provider of data and analytic tools to the companies that produce oil and gas in the Gulf”, adding that its clients are responsible for over 85 percent of the basin’s hydrocarbons.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

ESA’s website highlights that its GOMsmart platform forecasts production lost based on the path, strength, and speed of a storm impacting platforms in the Gulf.

“Historical data since 2004 was used to fit regression models on loss oil/gas production based on the total windspeeds sustained by platforms in the Gulf”, the site states.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Hurricane Center (NHC) website showed that Tropical Storm Bertha had maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour and a five mile per hour westerly movement as of 4am CDT on Wednesday.

In an advisory posted on the site at 4am CDT on July 22, the NHC warned that “tropical storm conditions are expected to continue along portions of the northern Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to southeastern Louisiana, including the Metro New Orleans area, through tonight”.

“Tropical storm conditions are possible for portions of the southwestern coast of Louisiana tonight into Thursday,” the advisory added.

“A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for the Mississippi and Louisiana coastlines, where moderate coastal flooding is expected,” it continued.

“Interests elsewhere in extreme western Louisiana and along the Upper Texas Coast should monitor the progress of this system, as additional watches or warnings could be required for portions of that area later today,” the advisory warned.

“Isolated areas of flash flooding remain possible through early Friday along the central to the western Gulf Coast from western Florida to southern Texas,” it went on to state.

In a statement posted on its website earlier this year, NOAA revealed that it was predicting a “below normal” Atlantic hurricane season this year.

NOAA noted in this statement that its outlook for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, which NOAA highlighted runs from June 1 to November 30, sees a 35 percent chance of a “near-normal season”, a 10 percent chance of an “above-normal” season, and a 55 percent chance of a “below-normal” season.

The agency revealed in the statement that it was forecasting a total of 8-14 named storms with winds of 39 miles per hour or higher. Of those, three to six were forecast to become hurricanes with winds of 74 miles per hour or higher, including one to three major hurricanes, with winds of 111 miles per hour or higher, NOAA outlined.

NOAA said in the statement that it had “70 percent confidence in these ranges”. It pointed out that an average season has 14 named storms with seven hurricanes, including three major hurricanes. NOAA outlined in its statement that it expects a below normal hurricane season in the Atlantic this year “due to competing factors”.

At the time of writing, the NHC’s website does not list any other weather disturbances in the Atlantic. It is, however, tracking three weather disturbances in the Pacific, one of which is Hurricane Fausto. This hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and an eight mile per hour west-northwesterly movement as of 11pm HST on July 21, the site showed.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) states on its site that the Gulf continues to be the nation’s primary offshore source of oil and gas, “generating about 97 percent of all U.S. OCS oil and gas production”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com