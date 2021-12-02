Chevron Sets 2022 Spending Budget At $15B
Supermajor Chevron has announced a 2022 organic capital and exploratory spending program of $15 billion, at the low end of its $15 to $17 billion guidance range and up more than 20 percent from 2021 expected levels.
This capital program supports Chevron’s objective of higher returns and lower carbon, including approximately $800 million in lower carbon spending. The program excludes expected inorganic capital of $600 million in anticipation of the formation of a renewable fuel feedstocks joint venture with Bunge.
“The 2022 capital budget reflects Chevron’s enduring commitment to capital discipline,” said Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth. “We’re sizing our capital program at a level consistent with plans to sustain and grow the company as the global economy continues to recover.”
Consistent with its track record of returning excess cash to shareholders, the company is raising its share buyback guidance range to $3 to $5 billion per year, versus prior guidance of $2 to $3 billion per year.
“We’re a better company than we were just a few years ago. We’re more capital and cost-efficient, guided by a clear and consistent objective to deliver higher returns and lower carbon. And this enables us to return more cash to shareholders,” Wirth added.
Upstream
In the upstream business, approximately $8 billion is allocated to currently producing assets, including about $3 billion for Permian Basin unconventional development and approximately $1.5 billion for other shale & tight assets worldwide.
Additionally, $3 billion of the upstream program is planned for major capital projects underway, of which about $2 billion is associated with the Future Growth Project and Wellhead Pressure Management Project (FGP / WPMP) at the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan.
Finally, approximately $1.5 billion is allocated to exploration, early-stage development projects, midstream activities, and carbon reduction opportunities.
Downstream
Approximately $2.3 billion of planned organic capital spending is associated with the company’s downstream businesses that refine market and transport fuels, and manufacture and distribute lubricants, additives, and petrochemicals. This also includes capital to grow renewable fuels and products businesses.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Chevron Sets 2022 Spending Budget At $15B
- Ex-FIFA Ref Gets Aberdeen Uni ET Director Role
- Shale Drillers to Lift USA Spending 19 Percent
- TotalEnergies Spuds Venus Well Offshore Namibia
- ConocoPhillips Completes $9.5B Shell Deal
- South Africans Get Respite After Fuel Price Flub
- Odfjell Rig To Stay With Equinor For One Additional Well
- UK Well Success Rates Improve Regardless Of Covid Slowdown, Report Says
- OPEC+ Sticks to Planned Supply Hike
- Oil Crashes on New Variant Implications
- BP Starts Flowing Oil From Angolan Offshore Field
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work
- Oil Crashes as New Covid Variant Roils Markets
- Seadrill Gets More US Gulf Of Mexico Work
- Trader Super-Cycle Belief Has Been Dented
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Parkland Pausing Burnaby Refinery Processing Ops
- Oil Rebounds as Traders Size Up Covid Threat
- BP Loads Out 1,000th Crude Oil Tanker From Black Sea Terminal
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon