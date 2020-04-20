Chevron Sells Non-Op Interests in ACG for $1.57B

This sale is key to its divestment program, which is aiming for $5- to $10 billion between 2018 and 2020.

Chevron Corp. has sold its non-operating interests in the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oil fields--including interests in the Western Export Route Pipeline--and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline in Azerbaijan, to MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC for $1.57 billion.

Chevron Global Ventures Ltd. has sold its 9.57% interest in ACG, which had a daily net production of 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019. In addition, Chevron BTC Pipeline Ltd. has completed the sale of its 8.9% interest in BTC.

The transaction closed on April 16.

“Chevron regularly reviews its global portfolio to assess whether assets are strategic and competitive for capital,” said Jay Johnson, executive vice president of upstream. “This sale is an important part of our divestment program, which is targeting before-tax proceeds of $5- to $10 billion between 2018 and 2020.”

In late March the company’s projected 2020 organic capital and exploratory spending was cut by 20% to $16 billion. The reductions include $2 billion in shale, largely in the Permian Basin. Cash capital and exploratory spend are expected to drop by $3.3 billion to $10.5 billion in 2020.

