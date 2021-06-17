Chevron Secures Rig for Offshore Africa Ops

A unit of Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) has awarded Shelf Drilling (OSE: SHLF) a one-year contract for operations offshore Angola, Shelf reported Wednesday.

Cabinda Gulf Oil Co. Ltd. (CABGOC)’s contract secures the Shelf Drilling Tenacious jack-up, Shelf noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The drilling firm added that it expects the CABGOC contract, which includes multiple option periods, to commence in January of next year.

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Chevron through this award for the Shelf Drilling Tenacious,” remarked Shelf CEO David Mullen. “The rig will be highly customized for Chevron’s operations in Angola including enhanced offline capabilities similar to our rigs working for Chevron in the Gulf of Thailand. We are excited to continue to build on the success of our operations in Thailand and delivering value to CABGOC in Angola.”

Shelf Drilling Tenacious is currently located in the United Arab Emirates after completing a contract for Masirah Oil (SGX: 5WH) this past April, pointed out Shelf’s most recent fleet status report on May 11, 2021. The jack-up can operate in water depths up to 375 feet (114 meters) and drill to 30,000 feet (9,144 meters), according to Shelf’s website.

