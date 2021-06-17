Chevron Secures Rig for Offshore Africa Ops
A unit of Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) has awarded Shelf Drilling (OSE: SHLF) a one-year contract for operations offshore Angola, Shelf reported Wednesday.
Cabinda Gulf Oil Co. Ltd. (CABGOC)’s contract secures the Shelf Drilling Tenacious jack-up, Shelf noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The drilling firm added that it expects the CABGOC contract, which includes multiple option periods, to commence in January of next year.
“We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Chevron through this award for the Shelf Drilling Tenacious,” remarked Shelf CEO David Mullen. “The rig will be highly customized for Chevron’s operations in Angola including enhanced offline capabilities similar to our rigs working for Chevron in the Gulf of Thailand. We are excited to continue to build on the success of our operations in Thailand and delivering value to CABGOC in Angola.”
Shelf Drilling Tenacious is currently located in the United Arab Emirates after completing a contract for Masirah Oil (SGX: 5WH) this past April, pointed out Shelf’s most recent fleet status report on May 11, 2021. The jack-up can operate in water depths up to 375 feet (114 meters) and drill to 30,000 feet (9,144 meters), according to Shelf’s website.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- DOE Announces New Biden Administration Appointees
- Biden EPA May Offer Refiners Small Biofuel Concession
- USA Shale Finally Making Money After Blowing $300B
- McDermott Bags BHP Gulf of Mexico Deal
- Esvagt Talks Positive Offshore Oil Market Movement
- Heimdal Operations Extended
- Oil Near $72 as Investors Size Up Fed Shift
- Offshore Qatar Operator Hires Japan Drilling Jack-up
- Chevron Secures Rig for Offshore Africa Ops
- $116MM in Norway Drilling Backlog Goes to Transocean
- Rosneft Sells Vostok Oil Stake
- Shell Mulls Sale of Largest US Oil Field
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- Equinor Sells Danish Refining Business
- McDermott Nets 2 EPCC Refinery Deals
- Petrofac Makes New Senior UK Appointment
- UK Energy Event Postponed to 2022
- API Makes New Federal Relations Hires
- ERCOT Asks Texans to Reduce Electric Use
- Europe Gas Shortage Boosts Coal Comeback
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases
- UK Could Become Silicon Valley of Energy
- BP Buys 9GW of USA Solar Projects for $220MM
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- XOM Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana