Chevron Profit Falls Short of Forecasts
Chevron Corp. posted disappointing profits after slumping values for some long-held fields hurt the oil giant’s ability to take full advantage of surging energy prices.
The U.S. supermajor’s overseas upstream business and domestic refining network fell short of analysts’ fourth-quarter expectations by a combined $1.3 billion. Chevron is especially vulnerable to gyrations in foreign markets because they account for more than 60% of the driller’s oil and natural gas output.
Chevron linked the earnings miss to the shrinking value of legacy assets including a stake in an Australian gas development known as the Northwest Shelf, which the company has been trying to sell since 2020. Higher royalty and tax payments tied to rising commodity prices also played a role, as well as the timing of some gas trades, Chevron said in a presentation on its website.
Worldwide, the company warned that oil and gas production may be flat or down as much as 3% this year compared with 2021.
Per-share results, adjusted for one-time items, came in at $2.56, according to a release on Friday. That was 56 cents below the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The shares dropped 3.2% to $131 at 9:32 a.m. in New York.
Chevron is the first of the five international supermajors to disclose end-of-2021 figures and the result may prompt Wall Street to curb expectations for a banner quarter.
On a cash flow basis, Chevron’s financials appeared much healthier. Free cash flow, the key metric watched by analysts, rose to an all-time high for the second consecutive quarter.
On an annualized basis, free cash flow was 25% higher than the previous record.
The announcement comes a day after Chevron shares touched a record high in response to a larger-than-expected dividend boost. Net income climbed to $5.06 billion compared with a $665 million loss a year earlier. On a full-year basis, Chevron’s $15.6 billion profit was the highest since 2014, when international crude prices topped $115 a barrel.
Analysts had expected bigger things from Chevron after gas shortages in Europe and Asia swelled Big Oil’s cash flows and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe help push crude above $90 a barrel for the first time since 2014. Morgan Stanley is forecasting the return of $100 crude. At that point, some analysts say the industry could start to suffer from demand destruction, as high energy prices dampen economic growth.
In contrast to previous boom cycles, Big Oil is pledging to remained disciplined with its reinvestment and production growth profiles. Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth has been adamant that the driller won’t be enticed into spending on risky, new mega-projects. Instead, the focus is on modest, profitable production growth in proven areas like the U.S. Permian Basin and Kazakhstan.
With so much cash flowing in and debt ratios already the lowest among its peers, Chevron increased its buyback target to about $4 billion a year in December, up from $2.5 billion previously. Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. say there’s “ample room” to accelerate shareholder returns beyond this level.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- U.S. Judge Scraps GOM Lease Sale Due To Climate Impact
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Shell Starts Up 20MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer In China
- Oil Markets Enjoy Degree of Inflation Immunity
- James Fisher Launches Decommissioning Firm
- Petrofac COO Joins OGUK Board
- Canada Oil Sands Stocks Surge
- U.S. DOE awards $25M To Wave Power Research Projects
- Exploration Co Drills 3 Wells Close to Henry Hub Terminal
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- UAE Intercepts 2 Ballistic Missiles Over Abu Dhabi
- Oil Market Runs Out of Bears
- Aramco Signs 50 Deals
- Analyst Forecasts Oil Moves Through February and Beyond
- Halliburton Excited About Multi-Year Upcycle
- Merger And Acquisition Deals Return To Pre-Covid Levels In 2021
- North America Adds Another 24 Rigs
- BW Offshore Selling FPSO To Focus On Floating Energy Investments
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?
- Top Headlines: Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe and More
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana