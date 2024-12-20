Chevron Places 20-Year, 2 MMtpa Offtake from Lake Charles LNG

Energy Transfer signed an agreement to supply Chevron two MMtpa of LNG over 20 years from the planned Lake Charles LNG in Louisiana.

Energy Transfer LP has signed an agreement to supply Chevron Corp. two million tonnes per annum (MMtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over 20 years from the planned Lake Charles LNG in Louisiana.

Midstream oil and gas player Energy Transfer announced the deal Thursday, after the Department of Energy (DOE) launched a review of LNG export permitting considerations by releasing a new study and opening a public comment period. Last year the DOE denied Energy Transfer’s request to extend for a second time the deadline for Lake Charles LNG to start export.

The deal was signed between Energy Transfer LNG Export LLC and Chevron USA Inc. “The LNG will be supplied on a free-on-board basis and the purchase price will consist of a fixed liquefaction charge and a gas supply component indexed to the Henry Hub benchmark”, Dallas, Texas-based Energy Transfer said in an online statement.

Energy Transfer LNG president Tom Mason said, “We are pleased that one of the most prominent LNG industry participants has selected Lake Charles LNG as a supplier”.

“We believe that Lake Charles is the most compelling LNG project on the Gulf Coast and we continue to make significant progress towards full commercialization of this project”, Mason added.

Planned to have an export capacity of 16.45 MMtpa, Lake Charles LNG is fully permitted and would be built as a conversion from an existing brownfield regasification site with four existing LNG storage tanks, according to Energy Transfer.

The developer, though, has yet to reach a final investment decision. And last year the DOE denied Energy Transfer’s application to extend to 2028 the 2025 deadline for the project to start export.

Request for New Export Authorization

In a decision published April 21, 2023, the DOE said that challenges from the coronavirus pandemic cited by Energy Transfer did not warrant the extension request as the application was filed “after the primary, acute effect of the COVID-19 pandemic had largely subsided”. The DOE was not convinced Energy Transfer had done enough to bring the project to startup.

“All authorization holders currently exporting from the seven large-scale export facilities in the United States commenced exports within their original seven-year commencement period—some while weathering the challenging delays and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and related market repercussions”, the DOE said.

On August 18, 2023, Energy Transfer re-filed for an extension, seeking seven more years from the date of the new requested authorization.

“In early to mid-2022, as the effects of COVID-19 began to lessen and worldwide demand for LNG began to increase following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, LCE ramped up its development activities. This process included the commencement of discussions with the two EPC contractors who previously submitted EPC bids in the summer of 2022”, Energy Transfer insisted in its new application, accessible on the DOE website. It was referring to Lake Charles Exports LLC (LCE), a wholly-owned subsidiary.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant supply chain issues that resulted in severe shortages of LNG critical equipment, particularly electrical components, heat exchangers, turbines and compressors, as well as substantial increases in the cost of materials”, Energy Transfer added.

“These issues ultimately led to the determination by EPC [engineering, procurement and construction] contractors that they could not honor prior EPC bids but would need to commence a 9-month process in early Fall of 2022 to solicit updated bids from every supplier of materials and parts for the Liquefaction Project”.

Energy Transfer also said that exporting LNG is in the American public interest. “In granting LCE’s prior request for export authorization to non-FTA [free trade agreement] countries, DOE/FECM [Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management] concluded that the exports proposed from the Lake Charles Terminal ‘are likely to generate net economic benefits to the United States’”, the new application stated.

Energy Transfer had hoped to obtain a decision by February 2024. However, on January 26, 2024, the Biden administration announced pending decisions on LNG exports were being paused. The DOE said the moratorium would give it time to review permitting considerations involving greenhouse gas emissions, environmental impact, energy prices and domestic gas supply.

On Tuesday the DOE released a new study on such considerations. “The study, released today, will have a 60-day comment period that will begin once published in the Federal Register”, it said in a statement. “The public is encouraged to submit comments, which will inform how DOE may apply the study’s findings to its public interest analysis of export applications going forward”.

