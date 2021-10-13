Chevron Phillips Chemical EVP Retires
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC has announced that Scott Sharp - its executive vice president of projects and environmental, health, safety and security (EHS&S) - will retire after 42 years of service with Chevron Phillips Chemical and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX).
Effective November 1, Elliott Johnson, currently the company’s vice president of EHS&S, will join the executive leadership team as senior vice president of EHS&S, reporting to Chevron Phillips Chemical CEO Bruce Chinn.
During his time at Chevron Phillips Chemical, Sharp oversaw operations at the company’s joint ventures in Qatar and led the completion of its U.S. Gulf Coast expansion projects in Baytown and Old Ocean, Texas. Most recently, he played an “instrumental” role in developing and advancing potential growth projects in the U.S. and Qatar, the company noted.
Sharp previously served as the executive vice president of manufacturing and was responsible for both global manufacturing operations and project organization. Prior to the formation of the Chevron Phillips Chemical joint venture in 2000, Sharp held multiple manufacturing, operations and plant management positions with Chevron Chemical. He began his career in 1979 with Standard Oil of California and worked in a variety of refining and technology positions.
Johnson has 23 years of experience with the company in operations and technical positions across several domestic manufacturing facilities, including as plant manager at the company’s facility in Orange, Texas, and operations manager at the Cedar Bayou facility.
“Scott has been an influential leader across our global operations, and his unrelenting focus on safe, reliable operations leaves a tremendous legacy,” Chinn said in a company statement. “We thank him for his many contributions to Chevron Phillips Chemical and wish him the best in retirement,” the company’s CEO added.
“Elliott’s extensive experience in manufacturing, disciplined approach to operations and environmental responsibility, and passion for the safety of our people and communities position him well to lead our EHS&S organization,” Chinn went on to say.
Chevron Phillips Chemical was established in July 2000 as a joint venture between Chevron USA Inc and Phillips 66 Company, combining the chemicals operations of both owner companies. The company’s mission is to be the world’s premier chemical company, known as the employer, supplier, neighbor and investment of choice, according to its website.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
