Chevron Names New VP

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) has named Marissa Badenhorst as its new vice president of health, safety and environment, effective January 1, 2022.

Badenhorst will succeed James David Payne, who will be retiring on April 1, 2022, after 39 years of service. The incoming vice president, who is currently the general manager of enterprise process safety at Chevron, will be responsible for leading Chevron’s health, safety, and environment function, including risk management and emergency response. Badenhorst will report to Eimear Bonner, Chevron’s vice president and chief technology officer.

After joining Chevron more than 20 years ago in Cape Town, South Africa, Badenhorst has held leadership positions of increased responsibility at the Cape Town refinery, Pascagoula refinery and in Perth, Australia, Chevron outlined. She became general manager of enterprise process safety in October 2020. Payne has been Chevron’s vice president of health, safety and environment since 2018. He was previously the vice president of drilling and completions, a position he took up in 2006. Prior to that, Payne was the company’s drilling manager in Bangkok, Thailand.

“During Marissa’s time leading enterprise process safety, we’ve seen record high safety performance at Chevron,” Bonner said in a company statement.

“She is a proven leader with a breadth and depth of experience in operations, maintenance and reliability as well as technical and process safety management across global organizations that will advance our aim to lead our industry in health, safety and environmental performance,” he added in the statement.

“I’m truly grateful to Dave for his decades of leadership and his commitment to the health and welfare of all his Chevron colleagues … Dave’s career spans the globe and he leaves a legacy that puts the safety of our people and our operations at the core of how we work. Most recently, Dave has led the company’s response to the pandemic and the tireless efforts of his team deserve the highest recognition,” Bonner went on to say.

In August, Chevron announced Bonner as a vice president, reporting to chairman and chief executive officer Michael Wirth. In the announcement, it was revealed that Bonner would also continue as president of the Chevron Technical Center and chief technology officer. In July, Chevron named Jeff Gustavson as the new president of Chevron New Energies and Ryder Booth as the vice president of Chevron North America Exploration & Production Company.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com