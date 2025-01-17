Chevron Names Laura Lane as New VP

Laura Lane will take over from Al Williams, who will retire in April.

Chevron Corp. has appointed Laura Lane as its new Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective February 1, 2025. The company said in a media release that Lane will oversee its government affairs, communications, and social investment activities.

Chevron stated that Lane will be based in Houston and is taking the spot over from Al Williams, who is retiring in April, having served the company for 34 years.

“Laura’s background in both the private and public sectors, her proven leadership in complex global organizations and experience working in diverse geographic locations make her well-suited to lead Chevron’s global corporate affairs activities”, Mike Wirth, Chairman and CEO, said.

“I’m grateful to Al for the contributions he’s made to Chevron’s success over the course of his career”, Wirth added. “Al has been an accomplished leader in Upstream, Downstream, Midstream, and as a corporate officer”.

Lane was EVP and chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer at UPS. Before joining UPS, Lane occupied high-level roles at Citigroup and Time Warner, Chevron said. Additionally, Lane worked in a senior government capacity at the office of the U.S. Trade Representative and as a diplomat in the Foreign Service with the U.S. Department of State.

Lane earned a master's degree from Georgetown University and a bachelor's degree from Loyola University Chicago, Chevron said.

