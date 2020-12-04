Chevron Names Defense and Space Exec to Board

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) Executive Chairman Marilyn A. Hewson will join the Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) board of directors, Chevron reported Wednesday.

Hewson, 66, served as Lockheed Martin’s chairman, president and CEO from Jan. 2014 to June 2020 and president and CEO in 2013, Chevron stated. Her career with the defense and space industry giant spans more than 35 years.

“It’s truly an honor to welcome Marilyn to Chevron’s board,” Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “Marilyn is one of the world’s most accomplished business leaders. She brings valuable global business experience as well as decades of perspective on international commerce and geopolitics to our board, and will make our company better.”

Hewson holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s degree in economics from The University of Alabama and has completed executive development training at Columbia and Harvard business schools, Chevron stated. It added that she sits on the boards of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation and the USO and chairs the Catalyst Board of Directors.

Chevron pointed out that Hewson’s appointment takes effect Jan. 1, 2021.

