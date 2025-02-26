Chevron Makes Leadership Changes in Simplification Push

'Our new organizational structure and leadership appointments are designed to improve our operational efficiency and position Chevron for sustained growth'.

Chevron Corp. has made changes to its senior leadership structure as it seeks to simplify its organizational structure. The company said in a media release that the changes would enable faster execution and position it for strong long-term competitiveness.

Chevron said its Oil, Products, and Gas organization will be consolidated into two segments, Upstream and Downstream, and Midstream and Chemicals. This organization will be led by Mark Nelson as vice chairman and executive vice president, Chevron said.

“The Upstream organizational model will drive value through greater standardization across Shale & Tight, Base Assets & Emerging Countries, Offshore, Eurasia and Australia”, it said.

Clay Neff, currently president of International Exploration and Production, will be Upstream president effective July 1, 2025. Bruce Niemeyer, currently president of Americas Exploration and Production, will become president of Shale and Tight on the same date, Chevron said.

“The Downstream, Midstream & Chemicals organization will center around key work processes, including Operations, Commercial, Customer and Enterprise Value Chain Optimization”, Chevron said.

Ryder Booth, currently vice president of the Mid-Continent Business Unit, will succeed Balaji Krishnamurthy as vice president of Technology, Projects and Execution on July 1, 2025. Krishnamurthy will become president of Chevron in Australia, effective April 1, 2025.

“Our new organizational structure and leadership appointments are designed to improve our operational efficiency and position Chevron for sustained growth”, Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and chief executive officer, said. “These changes will help enable us to drive innovation and execution and deliver value for our shareholders”.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com