Chevron Makes Investor Promise and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Chevron Makes Promise to Investors

Bloomberg reported that Chevron has a simple promise to investors; higher returns and lower carbon. Chevron has emerged as one of the stronger players in a tumultuous year for oil stocks and currently has a larger market value than Exxon, Bloomberg highlighted.

Shell Shakes Up Trading Unit

Mark Quartermain is retiring as the head of crude for Royal Dutch Shell plc’s trading unit - a job widely seen as the most powerful in the global oil-trading industry, according to Bloomberg.

Texas A&M Makes Digital Oil and Gas Deal for Students

Tachyus is partnering with the Texas A&M University Department of Petroleum Engineering to help aspiring oil and gas professionals become more digital-savvy.

Maersk Drilling Wins North Sea Contract

OMV (Norge) has awarded Maersk Drilling a one-well contract for the Maersk Integrator low-emission jack-up rig. The rig will drill one exploration well in the Ommandawn prospect in Production License 970 offshore Norway.

How Accurate Are Shale Drilling Profitability Claims?

Rigzone panelists offered their views on what to watch in the oil and gas markets, with some advising caution over certain claims.

Oxy Bags Onshore ADNOC Field Exploration Rights

ADNOC has awarded the exploration rights for Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 5 to Occidental. The company will hold a 100 percent stake in the exploration phase, investing up to $140 million, including a participation fee, to explore for and appraise oil and gas opportunities in the block.

EIA Increases Brent and WTI Oil Price Forecasts

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has raised its Brent and West Texas Intermediate oil price forecasts for both 2020 and 2021, its latest short-term energy outlook has revealed.

