Chevron Lummus Global Snags Asia Refinery Contract
Chevron Lummus Global (CLG) – a joint venture between McDermott International, Inc. and Chevron – has won a contract for a Southeast Asian refiner’s “Lubricant Base Oil Group II Project” to be built in the region, McDermott reported Wednesday.
McDermott stated the contract covers the license, engineering and supply of proprietary catalyst and equipment from CLG. It did not reveal the refiner’s identity.
“The lubricant base oil technology that we license through Chevron Lummus Global has helped our customers produce greater yields and better quality base oils, which was an important factor in the selection process of this project,” commented Leon de Bruyn, senior vice president of McDermott’s Lummus Technology business.
McDermott noted the client’s new 5,200-barrel-per-day unit will use CLG lubricant base oil technologies to meet growing regional demand for premium lube base oils. The refinery currently just produces Group I lube base oils, the firm added.
“With the recent award of several new projects in the region, CLG cherishes solid, long-standing relationships with refiners in the Asia Pacific region,” stated de Bruyn.
According to McDermott, the contract was signed in the first quarter of this year and ranges in value from $1 million to $50 million.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
