Chevron, Libya Agree to Conduct Study in New Offshore Block

'This partnership is not merely a technical agreement but rather a message of confidence in the Libyan investment environment and evidence of the return of major companies to work and explore promising opportunities in our country'.

Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) said Thursday it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chevron Corp to conduct a "technical study" of an unexplored area in the waters of the North African country.

Block NC146 has "encouraging geological indicators that could lead to significant discoveries", NOC said on its website, attributing the statement to its chair, Masoud Suleman.

"[T]his partnership is not merely a technical agreement but rather a message of confidence in the Libyan investment environment and evidence of the return of major companies to work and explore promising opportunities in our country", NOC said, citing Suleman.

"[P]artnering with a global company the size of Chevron will broaden NOC's horizons for transferring advanced technology and applying best practices in offshore exploration", NOC said, citing its chair.

Last month Chevron said it had won an onshore block under Libya's 2025 bidding round, marking its entry into the country. Contract Area 106 is in the Sirte Basin.

"Libya has significant proven oil reserves and a long history of producing its resources", Chevron vice president for exploration Kevin Mclachlan said in an online statement February 11.

Elsewhere in the Mediterranean, Chevron and Greece's Helleniq Energy Holdings SA said February 16 they have jointly entered into lease agreements to explore four blocks on Greece's side of the sea.

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Two of the blocks are in the south of the island of Crete, South Crete 1 and South Crete 2, and two are in the Peloponnese peninsula, Block A2 and South of Peloponnese. The areas cover about 47,000 square kilometers (18,146.79 square miles) in total, according to Helleniq Energy.

The agreements provide for a three-phase exploration program, the Athens-based integrated energy company said.

"The target areas lie in ultra-deepwater settings - some beyond 1,500 meters [4,921.26 feet] of sea depth - with complex geological structures", Helleniq Energy added.

Chevron said, "Under the terms of the lease agreements, the consortium will complete 2D and 3D seismic exploration work programs in phase one of the leases, to assess the hydrocarbon potential of the areas".

Mclachlan said, "This is another important milestone for Chevron as we continue building momentum in the Mediterranean region, an area where we already have a significant position and are actively pursuing exploration opportunities to further strengthen and expand our portfolio".

Chevron owns a 70 percent operating stake in the consortium. Helleniq Energy holds 30 percent.

Also in February Chevron secured memorandums of understanding to "evaluate opportunities" in Turkiye and Syria, according to the company.

On the Israeli side, Chevron operates two natural gas-producing fields, Leviathan and Tamar. In January Chevron and its local partners agreed on a $2.36-billion final investment decision for stage 1 of a project to raise production in Leviathan.

Expected to start production in the second half of 2029, the first stage of Phase 1B aims to increase capacity to about 21 billion cubic meters (741.61 billion cubic feet) a year, consortium member NewMed Energy LP said in a stock filing January 16. On August 21, 2025 NewMed Energy said the Energy and Infrastructures Ministry had approved Phase 1B.

In the Cypriot sector of the Mediterranean, Chevron is developing the Aphrodite gas field. The company and its partners sanctioned the project's front-end engineering design late last year, as announced by partner NewMed Energy December 23, 2025.

In the Egyptian Mediterranean, Chevron operates the Nargis and North El Dabaa exploration blocks, as well as owns a non-operating stake in the North Cleopatra exploration block.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com