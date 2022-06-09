Chevron, KazMunayGas To Cooperate On CCUS Projects In Kazakhstan
U.S. supermajor Chevron has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KazMunayGas (KMG) to explore potential lower carbon business opportunities in Kazakhstan.
Chevron and KMG plan to evaluate the potential for lower carbon projects in areas such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), hydrogen, energy efficiency, methane management, and carbon financial disclosure methodology.
The MoU was signed by the managing director for Chevron’s Eurasian Business Unit Derek Magness and the chairman of the Management Board of KMG Magzum Mirzagaliyev in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan.
“At the UN Climate Ambition Summit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a statement about Kazakhstan's intention to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. KazMunayGas, in its turn, has set a goal to reduce its carbon footprint by 15 percent by 2031 compared to 2019 levels and is going to take further actions under the Paris Agreement and Kazakhstan’s Doctrine of Carbon Neutral Development,” Mirzagaliyev said.
"However, lower carbon is a new area for us, and we believe that Chevron’s wide experience in implementing lower carbon technologies and practices in the oil and gas industry will contribute to our capabilities and lead to joint lower carbon projects. We highly appreciate the partnership that has developed over the years of Chevron’s presence in our country,” he added.
“Chevron has been investing in Kazakhstan for close to three decades. We are proud of our history of partnership and are committed to investing in the country’s energy future. This MoU with KazMunayGas marks a new chapter in our company’s efforts to support the development of Kazakhstan’s energy sector,” Magness said. “We firmly believe that we can play an important role in the country’s energy transition and achievement of its carbon-reduction targets. Through our collaboration with KMG, we hope to contribute to providing affordable, reliable, ever-cleaner energy, and help the industries and customers who use our products to advance their lower carbon goals.”
“Chevron knows the future of energy is lower carbon and achieving the global net zero ambitions of the Paris Agreement will require partnership and collaboration,” said Jeff Gustavson, president of Chevron New Energies, which was launched in 2021 to focus on establishing lower carbon businesses in CCUS, hydrogen, renewable fuels, offsets, and other emerging areas. “We are excited about the opportunity to pursue these lower carbon opportunities with KazMunayGas and help advance the energy transition in Kazakhstan.”
The collaboration between Chevron and KMG is part of the efforts of both companies to support Kazakhstan’s target vision to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- VIDEO: Explosion at Texas LNG Plant
- Court Overturns Decision to Seize Iranian Oil Shipment
- Oil Just Formed a Bullish Continuation Pattern Targeting $140
- Yinson Names Brazil-Bound FPSO Anna Nery
- Courts Ban Fracking Off California Coast
- Equinor Makes New Discovery Near Johan Castberg Field
- Filling Up Standard UK Car with Petrol Tops $125 for First Time
- Sweden Banning Extraction Of Coal, Oil, And Gas
- OPEC+ Set to Remove All Production Curbs in August
- Norwegian Government To Discuss CCS Tax Exemption Proposals
- Shell Gets Green Light To Develop Jackdaw Gas Field
- Equinor Play Opening Well Gives No Oil
- Natural Gas Production In The Permian Hit Record Highs In 2021
- Israel Moving Energean Power FPSO To Karish Field Angers Lebanon
- No Gas, Oil In Highly Anticipated Sasanof Well Off Australia
- Big Oil Investors Backing Off From Paris-Aligned Climate Targets
- Iran Might Get US OK To Flow More Oil Even Without Nuclear Deal
- Aker BP Makes Minor Oil Discovery Near Valhall Field
- Louisiana Investigating Methane Cloud Spotted From Space
- Vaalco Makes Significant Find Offshore Gabon
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers