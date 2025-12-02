Chevron Joins TotalEnergies in New Nigerian Exploration Blocks

Chevron agreed to acquire 40 percent in Petroleum Prospecting License 2000 and PPL 2001 offshore Nigeria from TotalEnergies, which will remain operator.

Chevron Corp has signed a deal to acquire 40 percent in Petroleum Prospecting License (PPL) 2000 and PPL 2001 offshore Nigeria from TotalEnergies SE.

TotalEnergies will retain operatorship with a 40 percent interest. Local player South Atlantic Petroleum Ltd owns 20 percent.

“This new joint venture aims at derisking and developing new opportunities in Nigeria, in line with the objectives of the country", TotalEnergies senior vice president for exploration Nicola Mavilla said in an online statement.

PPL 2000 spans 969 square kilometers (374.13 square miles) with water depths of 1,194-1,967 meters (3,917.32-6,453.41 feet). It sits six kilometers (3.73 miles) east of the Echim field and is part of the early Miocene to late Oligocene structural trend of the north-western Niger Delta

lobe, according to online block information published by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) as part of the country's 2024 bid round.

Two wells have been drilled in PPL 2000. Drilled 2004, Obeje-1 and Obeje-1st turned up dry. "There is remaining potential within untested stratigraphic and structural-stratigraphic traps in the block", the NUPRC says.

The block has 118 line km of 2D seismic data, acquired 1998-99 and reprocessed 2019, according to the NUPRC.

PPL 2001 covers 990 sq km with water depths of 1,108-2,143 meters. It sits northwest of the producing Bonga field and is also part of the early Miocene to late Oligocene structural trend of the northwestern Niger Delta lobe, according to the NUPRC.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

"No wells have been drilled in PPL 2001, however there are untested stratigraphic and structural-

stratigraphic traps within the block", it says.

The block has 165.6 line km of 2D seismic data, acquired 1998-99 and reprocessed 2019, according to the NUPRC.

The transaction needs to clear customary conditions including regulatory approvals, TotalEnergies said.

TotalEnergies' farm-down to Chevron is part of "an ongoing discussion of global exploration opportunities" between the companies, TotalEnergies said.

Earlier this year TotalEnergies acquired a 25 percent stake in 40 exploration leases offshore the United States from Chevron.

Spanning a total of 1,000 sq km, 175-330 km from shore, the acquisition consists of 18 blocks in the East Breaks area, 13 blocks in Walker Ridge and nine blocks in the Mississippi Canyon.

"The transaction provides access to multiple offshore exploration plays and prospects, strengthening the successful U.S. offshore collaboration with Chevron beyond the existing partnerships in Ballymore (40 percent TotalEnergies) which achieved first production this year, Anchor (37.14 percent) where production started up last year and the Jack (25 percent) and Tahiti (17 percent) producing assets", TotalEnergies said in a statement June 16.

"This transaction is in line with our consistent strategy of filling our exploration portfolio with low-cost and low emissions options, and will significantly expand TotalEnergies' offshore U.S. exploration acreage, combining a wide range of geological plays and prospectivity", said then-senior vice president for exploration at TotalEnergies Kevin McLachlan.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com