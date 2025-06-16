Chevron, Halliburton Develop Intelligent Feedback for Automated Fracking

'This intelligent fracturing process combines automated stage execution with subsurface feedback to optimize delivery of energy into the wellbore without relying on human intervention'.

Halliburton and Chevron Corp. have developed a closed-loop, feedback-driven completion process to increase efficiency in hydraulic fracturing.

“This intelligent fracturing process combines automated stage execution with subsurface feedback to optimize delivery of energy into the wellbore without relying on human intervention”, a joint press release said. “The capability enhances the previous implementation of autonomous hydraulic fracturing technology”.

“Halliburton’s ZEUS IQ™ intelligent fracturing platform, comprised of OCTIV® auto frac and Sensori™ monitoring, provides the necessary closed feedback loop and control capability”, the companies said. “Chevron’s hydraulic fracturing and subsurface knowledge is built into an algorithm to enable the advanced decision making”.

“Chevron’s work in closed-loop automation changes the approach to hydraulic fracturing in shale and tight rock formations”, the statement added. “Operations can now react to a localized environment through real-time adaptation rather than performance forecasting”.

Kim McHugh, vice president of Chevron’s Rockies Business Unit, said, “This real-time adaptive feedback loop is expected to further drive efficiencies and improve overall asset performance”.

Shawn Stasiuk, Halliburton’s vice president for production enhancement, said, “We built the digital environment down to the field level and enable our customers to test their best ideas”.

The Halliburton solutions deployed for the process developed with Chevron are part of the former’s ZEUS electric fracturing platform, which Halliburton says achieves 30 percent faster transition times and 11 percent more HHP hours pumped per month.

Last May Halliburton unveiled ZEUS IQ, which it says is the industry’s first closed-loop fracturing solution.

“Powered by advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML), the platform analyzes data, adjusts controls, and executes operational decisions, all without human intervention”, it said. “ML algorithms, trained on thousands of stages, allow the platform to identify unique fracture characteristics and optimize execution”.

OCTIV, introduced January, automates digital workflows, information and equipment across fracture operations. Previously fracture decisions were managed manually during pumping. Halliburton debuted the service through Coterra Energy Inc., which used OCTIV to fully automate its fracking design and execution.

Sensori, unveiled July 2024, provides continuous real-time measurement and visualization of the subsurface through automation, cloud processing and big data analytics, according to Halliburton.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com