Chevron Falls After Posting Disappointing Quarterly Result
Chevron Corp. posted disappointing fourth-quarter results just days after surprising investors with a mammoth $75 billion share-buyback program.
Fourth-quarter adjusted profit of $4.09 a share fell 18 cents shy of the Bloomberg Consensus estimate. The company also incurred a $1.1 billion writedown in its overseas business. Chevron shares fell 2.8% at 9:36 a.m. in New York.
The earnings miss was driven mostly by a surge in so-called corporate costs that include things like stock-based compensation, said Biraj Borkhataria, an RBC Capital Markets analyst. Fourth-quarter corporate costs reached $903 million, 60% above the median forecast.
Chevron Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber said items such as exploration costs and stock-based compensation can be moving targets that are difficult for analysts to anticipate. The company’s shares ballooned 53% in 2022, the most in data going back to 1981.
“It’s been a volatile year and sometimes the models have to catch up when we beat and sometimes they don’t quite adjust as earnings were lower in the fourth quarter,” Breber said during an interview.
A lower-than-expected production forecast also contributed to investor disappointment, Matt Murphy, an analyst at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. wrote in a note to clients.
Analysts and investors will be listening closely for more information on the writedown when Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth and Breber host a conference call at 11 a.m. New York time.
Despite the disappointing quarterly performance, adjusted full-year earnings more than doubled to a record $36.5 billion, Chevron said in a statement on Friday.
The blockbuster annual profit is likely to irk oil-industry critics in the White House and Congress already incensed by the second-largest US oil explorer’s announcement just days ago of plans to repurchase $75 billion of its own stock. The amount devoted to buybacks would be enough to buy Occidental Petroleum Corp. or almost any other domestic competitor.
On Thursday, the shares rose the most in almost four months in response to the surprise buyback announcement after the close of equity trading a day earlier. While investors cheered, the Biden administration panned the shareholder-friendly initiative, arguing the cash would be better spent increasing energy supplies to bring down pump prices.
“For a company that claimed not too long ago that it was ‘working hard’ to increase oil production, handing out $75 billion to executives and wealthy shareholders sure is an odd way to show it,” the White House said in a statement within hours of the company’s announcement.
Chevron returned more than $22 billion to investors last year in the form of buybacks and dividends.
Oil companies should “use their record profits to increase supply and reduce costs” for consumers, the White House statement said.
Breber said that’s just what the company is pursuing.
“We’re doing it all,” he said. “We’re investing to grow traditional and new energies.”
Chevron is the first of the five supermajors to report earnings, with Exxon Mobil Corp. scheduled to post results on Jan. 31, followed by Shell Plc, BP Plc and TotalEnergies SE in the coming weeks.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Exxon Building Largest Renewable Diesel Plant In Canada
- EU Considers Capping Russian Fuel Prices at $100
- Governor Issues Disaster Declaration for Southeast Texas
- World Still Waiting to See What China Reopening Means
- Former Brazilian Senator Takes Over Petrobras Helm
- Gasoline Price More Expensive Than Year Ago Levels
- RWE-National Grid JV Submits Bid For New York State Wind Rights
- Oil Traders Weigh Up Market This Week
- Petrobras Completes $1.6B Sale Of Albacora Leste Field To Petro Rio
- BSEE Checks Out Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project Progress
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
- How Will Russia's Oil and Gas Industry Fare in 2023?
- Oil and Gas Security Trends in 2023
- USA Drops Rigs
- Texas Oil & Gas Industry Paid Record $24.7Bn In Taxes And Royalties
- Fundamentals Strong Enough for $90+ Oil Period
- Texas O&G Sector Closes 2022 With Continued Employment Growth
- Top Headlines: Is the USA Shale Boom Over and More
- Risk Premium Embedded in USA NatGas Vanishes
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream