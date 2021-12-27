Chevron Dishes Out Extensions For Shelf Drilling Rig Duo
Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has won long-term contract extensions with Chevron for two jack-up rigs which will continue working in the Gulf of Thailand.
Shelf Drilling said that the contracts were awarded by Chevron’s subsidiary, Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production. The two long-term extensions were for the Shelf Drilling Chaophraya and Shelf Drilling Krathong jack-up rigs.
“We are very pleased to announce the contract extensions for the Shelf Drilling Chaophraya and Shelf Drilling Krathong with Chevron in the Gulf of Thailand. The high specification jack-up rigs were uniquely built fit for Gulf of Thailand drilling activity. The extension of both rigs further demonstrates our valued relationship with Chevron and our commitment to the Kingdom of Thailand,” David Mullen, Chief Executive Officer of Shelf Drilling, stated.
The company added that the extensions were in direct continuation of the planned out of service projects at the end of each rig’s current contract with the same client.
The duration of the contract extension for the Shelf Drilling Chaophraya rig is 39 months, while the Shelf Drilling Krathong rig’s extension is for 36 months and the start of the two contracts is expected in the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.
As seen in the data provided by Shelf Drilling’s fleet status report from November 2021, the Shelf Drilling Chaophraya rig has been under a contract with Chevron in Thailand since December 2016. On the other hand, the Shelf Drilling Krathong has been under a contract with the same client since June 2017.
The Krathong and the Chaopraya are two sister rigs. The latter was delivered to Shelf Drilling by Lamprell in September 2016. The former was built to the specifications of its sister rig and delivered to Shelf Drilling in April 2017, also by Lamprell.
Both are LeTourneau Super 116 Enhanced Class offshore drilling rigs with high-specification offshore drilling technology and the capability to accommodate up to 160 people.
Shelf Drilling has had a fruitful December as it secured an extension for a jack-up rig contract currently operating in the Adriatic Sea offshore Italy earlier this month.
The 18-month extension was awarded by Eni for the Key Manhattan jack-up drilling rig. This extension will be in direct continuation of its current contract for drilling operations in the Adriatic Sea.
The rig has been on contract with the Italian giant since April 2016. Following the award of the extension, Key Manhattan’s expected availability is August 2023.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Repsol Lifts First 100,000 Barrels From Yme Field
- Pemex Gets $500M Loan For Shell Refinery Takeover
- Lukoil Produces 700MM+ Barrels Of Oil At Field In Caspian
- CNOOC Looking To Power Buzzard Field Using Floating Wind Farm
- Exxon Baytown Refinery Rates Cut After Extinguishing Fire
- Exxon Begins Glaucus-2 Well Drilling Off Cyprus
- Biden Offers $1B Loan Guarantee For Nebraska Hydrogen Project
- Aker Solutions Signs Sizeable Decom Deal
- Europe Easing Energy Crisis With More U.S. LNG Cargoes
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Industry Set for Worst Discovery Toll Since 1946
- Repsol Lifts First 100,000 Barrels From Yme Field
- Pemex Gets $500M Loan For Shell Refinery Takeover
- Energy Supplier Collapses Go Global
- ExxonMobil Baytown Facility Catches Fire
- Shell Enters Chevron-Operated Block Offshore Suriname
- Taylor Energy To Pay $475M Over Longest-Running Offshore Oil Spill
- Lukoil Produces 700MM+ Barrels Of Oil At Field In Caspian
- Petronas Awards Six Blocks Off Malaysia
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Seadrill Gets More US Gulf Of Mexico Work
- Sembcorp Marine, Bechtel To Construct Modules For Pluto LNG Train 2
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign and More
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- Shell Makes Another Discovery In GOM Perdido Corridor