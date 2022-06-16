Chevron Deals 10-Year Oilfield Services Contract To Worley
U.S. oil and gas supermajor Chevron has awarded a long-term deal to engineering company Worley for the provision of multiple services to its portfolio of onshore and offshore assets.
Worley said that it secured a global master services agreement with Chevron for ten years. Under the terms of this deal, the Australian company will provide services to Chevron’s upstream, midstream, and downstream assets including project development for onshore and offshore assets.
The company will also provide engineering and project-related services including working with Chevron’s digital enablement specialists to optimize ways of working and improve efficiencies.
Worley added that these services will be executed by its global offices with support from its Global Integrated Delivery team in India.
“We are pleased to be supporting Chevron’s assets worldwide, consistent with our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world,” Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley, said.
This is the second 10-year deal Chevron awarded just this week. Namely, Chevron awarded a long-term global master services agreement for engineering and project-related services contract to Wood.
The agreement can be used by all of Chevron’s business units and covers both offshore and onshore assets within the upstream, midstream, and downstream markets, Wood said in a company statement, adding that the deal enables the formation of a global strategic relationship, strengthening the overall quality of engineering and providing predictable outcomes for project delivery worldwide.
Regarding Worley’s most recent deals with other oil and gas players, it is worth noting that the company inked a three-year engineering and procurement services deal with Shell last month. While it was revealed that this deal encompassed five of Shell’s assets in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the names of the assets were not disclosed.
In other Chevron-related news, earlier this week, it completed its previously announced acquisition of Renewable Energy Group. As a result, Cynthia Warner – the former president and CEO of REG – was appointed to Chevron’s Board of Directors.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
