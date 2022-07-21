Chevron, Cyprus To Cooperate On Aphrodite Field Development
Cyprus’ Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry and Chevron have agreed to further their cooperation on the viable and efficient development of the Aphrodite field.
In this regard, the Minister of Energy Natasa Pilides and the President of Chevron Middle East, Africa, South America Exploration and Production Company Clay Neff met today with the President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou to update her on the development works of Aphrodite.
These will include the on-site drilling of a new well in the coming months, in the overall framework of the field’s approved development and production plan.
Chevron is also in the process of finalizing the optimization of the Aphrodite field’s development concept, through possible synergies with other facilities in the region, thereby recognizing the importance of Eastern Mediterranean gas resources. The development concept will be presented to the Minister of Energy for approval by the end of the year.
Moreover, considering the prevailing energy environment and the potential for Cyprus and the wider Eastern Mediterranean to significantly contribute to Europe’s security of supply and diversification of sources, both parties remain committed to continuing working together to expedite the timing of the first gas from Aphrodite to Egypt and European markets.
The Aphrodite gas field is located within Block 12 of the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, some 100 miles south of Limassol, Cyprus. The field lies in a water depth of 5,600 feet and covers an area of around 46 square miles.
The deep-water gas field is situated in the Levant Basin which also hosts other prominent fields including Tamar and Leviathan offshore Israel.
The initial production phase is expected to involve five production wells capable of producing up to 800 million cubic feet (Mcf) of gas a day. According to previously provided information, the gas wells are proposed to be connected to an FPSO facility within the Block-12 license area.
The gas output is proposed to be transported through an undersea pipeline to the Idku LNG terminal in Egypt for liquefaction and export to the international market. Cyprus and Egypt signed an agreement for the subsea natural gas pipeline from the Aphrodite field to Egypt in September 2018.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
