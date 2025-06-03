Chevron Confirms Job Cuts to Rigzone

'Chevron aims to place as many employees as possible in other roles and is offering severance pay and transition assistance to those impacted', a company spokesperson told Rigzone.

A Chevron spokesperson told Rigzone that, on May 16, the company notified the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) of its “anticipated workforce reduction of approximately 200 employees in Midland, Texas, in accordance with the WARN Act”.

The spokesperson added, however, that the TWC “mistakenly reported the number of layoffs in Midland as 800 on its website”.

“Chevron has reached out to the TWC to alert them to this error,” the spokesperson told Rigzone.

“Chevron aims to place as many employees as possible in other roles and is offering severance pay and transition assistance to those impacted,” the spokesperson added.

When Rigzone contacted the TWC for comment on Chevron’s statement, a TWC spokesperson told Rigzone, “the original figure listed was reported through the Texas Workforce Information System of Texas incorrectly as a result of a data entry issue”.

“The 2025 WARN list has been updated on TWC’s website to reflect this correction, which corresponds with the WARN notice issued by the employer,” the TWC spokesperson added.

“The number listed in the WARN notice is correct. WARN layoff numbers are subject to change. The date on the WARN list was also fixed to reflect the date on the WARN notice, which is May 16,” the TWC spokesperson went on to state.

A letter from Chevron’s Texas State Government Affairs Manager Julie Williams addressed to TWC Executive Director Ed Serna, which was dated May 16, stated, “Chevron is taking action to simplify our organizational structure, execute faster and more effectively, and position the company for stronger long-term competitiveness”.

“This means we will have fewer positions and unfortunately, fewer people. In accordance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act, this letter is to advise that we expect reductions in our Midland, Texas locations (6301 Deauville Blvd. Midland TX, 79706, 6507 S County Rd. 1270 Midland, TX 79706-6028, 6301 Holiday Hill Rd. Midland, TX 79707- 2516, 4200 N Fm 1788 Midland, TX 79707-1458) of approximately 200 employees,” the letter, which was sent to Rigzone by the TWC, added.

“The first layoffs subject to WARN will begin July 15, 2025 … Employees leaving Chevron as a part of the layoff will be offered severance as well as supplemental assistance for medical continuation coverage,” it continued.

“All employees will also receive at least 60 days’ advance notice of the final day of employment,” the letter went on to state.

According to Chevron’s 2024 annual report, the company had 39,742 employees at year end 2024. The report highlighted that the company had 40,212 employees at year end 2023 and 38,258 employees at year end 2022. Chevron’s employee at year end figures exclude service station employees, which stood at 5,556 last year, the report outlined.

In a statement sent to Rigzone by the Chevron team earlier this year, Chevron Corporation Vice Chairman Mark Nelson confirmed that the company expects to cut up to 20 percent of its workforce.

“Chevron is taking action to simplify our organizational structure, execute faster and more effectively, and position the company for stronger long-term competitiveness,” Nelson said in that statement.

“This work includes optimizing the portfolio, leveraging technology to enhance productivity, and changing how and where work is performed, including the expanded use of global centers,” he added.

“We believe changes to the organizational structure will improve standardization, centralization, efficiency and results, unlocking new growth potential and helping Chevron drive industry-leading performance now and into the future,” Nelson continued.

“We expect these actions to result in workforce reductions of 15 to 20 percent, beginning in 2025 with most complete before the end of 2026,” Nelson went on to state.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com